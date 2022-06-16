La Salle ends Ateneo's Cinderella run, enters UAAP finals

The DLSU Lady Spikers return to the UAAP Finals for the first time since Season 80

MANILA, Philippines — The defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles have been dethroned.

Rivals DLSU Lady Spikers ousted the Blue Eagles in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, in their UAAP Season 84 volleyball stepladder semifinals clash at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

The Lady Spikers, who were enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage, wasted no time in setting up a finals clash with the still unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs, a series that begins Saturday.

After going up 2-0, La Salle weathered a furious comeback from Ateneo in the third salvo where they came back from seven down, 14-21.

Erika Raagas saved a match point as Ateneo was within one, 23-24, but it wasn't enough as their attack in the next rally faded to give La Salle the victory.

La Salle thus returns to the UAAP Finals for the first time since UAAP Season 80.

Leiah Malaluan was the top scorer for the Lady Spikers with 16 points while Thea Gagate and Jolina Dela Cruz added 13 markers each.

Mars Alba also had 19 excellent sets while Justine Jazareno finished with a double-double of 12 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.