Trollano's game-winner tows NLEX past struggling TNT

MANILA, Philippines — Don Trollano hit a clutch jumper with 2.2 ticks left in the game to push the NLEX Road Warriors past the TNT Tropang Giga, 90-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday.

In a back-and-forth affair, Trollano had the last laugh against the Philippine Cup defending champions, who are now 2-2 across their first four games this conference.

Trollano erased Troy Rosario's layup that put the Tropang Giga ahead, 89-88, with eight seconds left in the game.

Jayson Castro had one last heave in the final possession off of a timeout but missed on the three as NLEX held on for the victory.

The Road Warriors needed to come back from as big as 12 points.

Calvin Oftana was the bright spot for NLEX's starters as the only first five player breaching twin-digit scoring with 20 points.

He also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

JR Quinahan added 18 points off of the bench while game hero Trollano contributed 11 points.

The Tropang Giga, who are still without star Mikey Williams as contract talks stall, leaned on birthday boy RR Pogoy with 28 markers in the loss.