^

Sports

Saso primes up for PGA, rejoins hunt in Meijer Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 12:43pm
Saso primes up for PGA, rejoins hunt in Meijer Classic
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
David Cannon / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso expects a big rebound from an ill-fated defense of the US Women’s Open crown as she re-joins the title chase in the Meijer LPGA Classic, which reels off Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko has opted to skip the $2.5 million event, which however still drew the rest of the world’s elite, including No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 3 and recent US Women’s Open winner Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and Thai star Atthaya Thitikul.

The 72-hole championship, which Korda ruled last year, also serves as the final tune-up for next week’s third major, the Women’s PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland.

Saso, back at No. 14 in the world, braces for an early fierce duel with Thai Moriya Jutanugarn and Korean Hyo Joo Kim at 1:21 p.m. on No. 10, eager to redeem herself from a missed cut stint in the US Open after rounds of 77 and 74 at Pine Needles course in North Carolina three weeks ago.

Fellow ICTSI-backed Bianca Pagdanganan is also in the fold along with Dottie Ardina with the former likewise aiming for a big rebound after a final round meltdown in the US Open that saw her close out with an 82 and end up third-to-last at 68th.

The power-hitting shotmaker clashes with former major champion Pernilla Lindberg and Robynn Ree at 8:43 a.m., also at the backside of the par-72, 6,638-yard layout, while Ardina drew a 9:05 a.m. start with Mi Hyang Lee and Gina Kim, also on No. 10.

Over on the Epson Tour, Abby Arevalo and ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario kick off their bid in the Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA event in Michigan with the former facing off Amelia Lewis and fellow American Haley Moore at 7:52 a.m. on the first hole and the latter teeing off at 1:18 p.m. with Chinese Siyun Liu and American Alisa Rodriguez, also on No. 1.

Filipino-American Clariss Guce, meanwhile, launches her drive at 8:36 a.m., also on the first hole, with Linnea Strom and Becca Huffer, seeking to improve on her joint 14th place finish in last week’s Carolina Golf Classic.

Arevalo and del Rosario both failed to advance the last time out but are so fired up to do better this week.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
RSA, MVP join forces

RSA, MVP join forces

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball’s biggest patrons the MVP Group-Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and the San Miguel Corp. are joining forces...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics upbeat on forcing Game 7 decider vs Warriors

Celtics upbeat on forcing Game 7 decider vs Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Boston Celtics will be on the brink when they face the Golden State Warriros in Game Six of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced that the match, one of two friendlies for the men's side of...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas teens face Kazakhs in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
After falling short against Japan, the Gilas Pilipinas Youth is still determined to make the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship tonight in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw

Two left standing

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Six Filipinos occupy No. 1 slots in the latest world boxing rankings and are ready to step in as mandatory challengers.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Avaricio stays in firm control despite 75 as Ikeda wavers

Avaricio stays in firm control despite 75 as Ikeda wavers

By Jan Veran | 2 minutes ago
Chanelle Avaricio turned from near-flawless to flawed and blew a late charge with two bogeys in the last three holes for a...
Sports
fbtw
UST regains UAAP men's chess title

UST regains UAAP men's chess title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 minutes ago
University of Santo Tomas quickly atoned for its exit in women’s indoor volleyball by reclaiming the crown in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo nears World Artistic Gymnastics Championship berth

Yulo nears World Artistic Gymnastics Championship berth

By Joey Villar | 14 minutes ago
Caloy Yulo is closing in on a spot to the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship set late this year in Liverpool, England...
Sports
fbtw
Boston's Brown defiant ahead of Celtics' must-win Game 6 vs Warriors

Boston's Brown defiant ahead of Celtics' must-win Game 6 vs Warriors

1 hour ago
Boston's backs are against the wall heading into Game Six of the NBA Finals, but Celtics star Jaylen Brown vowed they won't...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup: Surigao sinks Laguna, San Juan

Wesley So Cup: Surigao sinks Laguna, San Juan

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates had one of its biggest days in their tenure in the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with