Saso primes up for PGA, rejoins hunt in Meijer Classic

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso expects a big rebound from an ill-fated defense of the US Women’s Open crown as she re-joins the title chase in the Meijer LPGA Classic, which reels off Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko has opted to skip the $2.5 million event, which however still drew the rest of the world’s elite, including No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 3 and recent US Women’s Open winner Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and Thai star Atthaya Thitikul.

The 72-hole championship, which Korda ruled last year, also serves as the final tune-up for next week’s third major, the Women’s PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland.

Saso, back at No. 14 in the world, braces for an early fierce duel with Thai Moriya Jutanugarn and Korean Hyo Joo Kim at 1:21 p.m. on No. 10, eager to redeem herself from a missed cut stint in the US Open after rounds of 77 and 74 at Pine Needles course in North Carolina three weeks ago.

Fellow ICTSI-backed Bianca Pagdanganan is also in the fold along with Dottie Ardina with the former likewise aiming for a big rebound after a final round meltdown in the US Open that saw her close out with an 82 and end up third-to-last at 68th.

The power-hitting shotmaker clashes with former major champion Pernilla Lindberg and Robynn Ree at 8:43 a.m., also at the backside of the par-72, 6,638-yard layout, while Ardina drew a 9:05 a.m. start with Mi Hyang Lee and Gina Kim, also on No. 10.

Over on the Epson Tour, Abby Arevalo and ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario kick off their bid in the Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA event in Michigan with the former facing off Amelia Lewis and fellow American Haley Moore at 7:52 a.m. on the first hole and the latter teeing off at 1:18 p.m. with Chinese Siyun Liu and American Alisa Rodriguez, also on No. 1.

Filipino-American Clariss Guce, meanwhile, launches her drive at 8:36 a.m., also on the first hole, with Linnea Strom and Becca Huffer, seeking to improve on her joint 14th place finish in last week’s Carolina Golf Classic.

Arevalo and del Rosario both failed to advance the last time out but are so fired up to do better this week.