Ginebra has to 'get a lot better' despite 2-0 start, says Cone

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 9:59am
Tim Cone
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings have lot of room for improvement despite a 2-0 start to the PBA Philippine Cup, according to head coach Tim Cone.

As both wins could've easily been losses, to the Blackwater Bossing and more recently the Rain or Shine Elastopainters, Cone says that his Gin Kings need to get their act together.

"We'd get up with a big lead and then we'd soften up a little bit and they'd come back. We've gotta clean that up," said Cone after their 90-85 victory over RoS on Wednesday.

"You know, we played Rain or Shine, who has a lot of young guards, and who played without their star. We should've dictated the game a little bit better than we did," he added.

Cone attributed their escape act over the Elasto Painters to their sheer height advantage that they cannot always lean on, especially against other teams that may present more of a challenge.

Though the PBA winningest coach knows there are positives to their wins, he and the rest of the team are aware of what they need to work on.

"Something that we can build on but we gotta get a lot better as the conference goes on," said Cone.

"I think we all know that, yeah. We all know that at this point," he added.

Next for the PBA Governor's Cup champions are the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots on Sunday, June 19.

