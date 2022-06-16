^

Sports

Watch: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for the Sacramento Kings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 8:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has resumed his team workouts ahead of the NBA draft happening next week.

After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings posted a highlight video of Sotto along with the other prospects who worked out with the team on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

A familiar face can also be seen on the video as Stockton Kings coach Jimmy Alapag was among those who helped the prospects work out.

Alapag even posted a photo with the 7'3" youngster on his social media after the workout.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Alapag (@jalapag3)

"Great to see Kai here in Sacramento! Best of luck on your journey to the NBA!," wrote Alapag.

"The entire country and I are rooting for you!! Keep working!!," he added.

It can be recalled that Alapag is also reaching for his own NBA dream, to be on the coaching staff of an NBA team.

The former Gilas stalwart is already on his way as he's already done a year with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, after previous stints in the NBA Summer League.

Sotto, for his part, has done multiple pre-draft workouts as well for teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic.

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Two left standing

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
Six Filipinos occupy No. 1 slots in the latest world boxing rankings and are ready to step in as mandatory challengers.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas teens face Kazakhs in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
After falling short against Japan, the Gilas Pilipinas Youth is still determined to make the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship tonight in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
RSA, MVP join forces

RSA, MVP join forces

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball’s biggest patrons the MVP Group-Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and the San Miguel Corp. are joining forces...
Sports
fbtw
Watch: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for the Sacramento Kings
play

Watch: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for the Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The 6'5" swingman will spend one year of residency after playing one year for Waubonsee Community College in the US.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced that the match, one of two friendlies for the men's side of...
Sports
fbtw
EASL draw set in Manila

EASL draw set in Manila

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
The East Asia Super League will hold its inaugural season draw in the Shangri-La at the Fort Manila, BGC, on June 28 with...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega captain upbeat on comeback capability

Smart Omega captain upbeat on comeback capability

By Michelle Lojo | 13 hours ago
Smart Omega team captain Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic knows his team can still defend their MSC crown even after falling...
Sports
fbtw
Dela Rosa hits game-winner vs Northport as Chicken Timplados Hotshots barge into win column

Dela Rosa hits game-winner vs Northport as Chicken Timplados Hotshots barge into win column

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 17 points, Dela Rosa broke a 77-all deadlock with 10 ticks left on the clock to help the...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio scorches Pradera field with Tour record 64

Avaricio scorches Pradera field with Tour record 64

By Jan Veran | 18 hours ago
If Chanelle Avaricio had a grand scheme of things here this week, she hardly made any effort to hide it Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with