Watch: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for the Sacramento Kings

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has resumed his team workouts ahead of the NBA draft happening next week.

After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings posted a highlight video of Sotto along with the other prospects who worked out with the team on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

a new day, a new group of prospects in the gym ????????



?? Jacob Gilyard

?? Fatts Russell

?? Yoan Makoundou

?? Karlo Matkovic

?? Yannick Nzosa

?? Kai Sotto



Watch the full workout ?? https://t.co/RuuwKif5fk pic.twitter.com/wIysqrJnCV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 16, 2022

A familiar face can also be seen on the video as Stockton Kings coach Jimmy Alapag was among those who helped the prospects work out.

Alapag even posted a photo with the 7'3" youngster on his social media after the workout.

"Great to see Kai here in Sacramento! Best of luck on your journey to the NBA!," wrote Alapag.

"The entire country and I are rooting for you!! Keep working!!," he added.

It can be recalled that Alapag is also reaching for his own NBA dream, to be on the coaching staff of an NBA team.

The former Gilas stalwart is already on his way as he's already done a year with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, after previous stints in the NBA Summer League.

Sotto, for his part, has done multiple pre-draft workouts as well for teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic.