^

Sports

Eala upsets Chilean foe, barges into 3rd round of W60 Madrid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 7:58am
Eala upsets Chilean foe, barges into 3rd round of W60 Madrid
Alex Eala in the W60 Madrid tournament in Spain
Marcos Marin Martin

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continued her winning ways in W60 Madrid after a lopsided upset win 6-1, 6-2, over Daniela Seguel of Chile on Wednesday.

Eala, who ended her doubles stint also on Wednesday as a quarterfinalist, dominated Seguel, who was seeded 11th in the tournament.

It only took the 17-year-old an hour and 18 minutes to dump Seguel and reach the Round of 16.

Eala dictated the pace early as she took a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

By the second set, Seguel managed to play at pace early with Eala as they were level at 2-2.

But Eala broke her serve to take the lead 3-2 and ran away to victory.

She thus sets up a clash with 7th seed Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain.

It can be recalled that Eala bested the 30-year-old tennister in the 2021 W15 Manacor final where she won her first pro title.

In doubles, Eala and Chinese Taipei partner En Shuo Liang fell at the hands of No. 4 seeds Timea Babos and Valeria Savinykh, 2-6, 4-6.

Eala, who also won a title in the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tiff, is looking for her third singles title as a professional.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Two left standing

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
Six Filipinos occupy No. 1 slots in the latest world boxing rankings and are ready to step in as mandatory challengers.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas teens face Kazakhs in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
After falling short against Japan, the Gilas Pilipinas Youth is still determined to make the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship tonight in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
RSA, MVP join forces

RSA, MVP join forces

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball’s biggest patrons the MVP Group-Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and the San Miguel Corp. are joining forces...
Sports
fbtw
Watch: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for the Sacramento Kings
play

Watch: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for the Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The 6'5" swingman will spend one year of residency after playing one year for Waubonsee Community College in the US.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced that the match, one of two friendlies for the men's side of...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame sustains partial ACL tear &nbsp;

Kouame sustains partial ACL tear  

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
The injury bug bit Gilas Pilipinas hard ahead of its coming international sorties as naturalized player Angelo Kouame sustained...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots check skid

Hotshots check skid

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Finally doing what’s needed to be done in the crunch, Magnolia ended its misery while stopping the hot start of NorthPort...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic champs stamp class on hapless Bulgarians

Olympic champs stamp class on hapless Bulgarians

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The most powerful women’s volleyball team in the planet has descended on Philippine soil. And the almighty Americans...
Sports
fbtw
EASL draw set in Manila

EASL draw set in Manila

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
The East Asia Super League will hold its inaugural season draw in the Shangri-La at the Fort Manila, BGC, on June 28 with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with