Eala upsets Chilean foe, barges into 3rd round of W60 Madrid

Alex Eala in the W60 Madrid tournament in Spain

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continued her winning ways in W60 Madrid after a lopsided upset win 6-1, 6-2, over Daniela Seguel of Chile on Wednesday.

Eala, who ended her doubles stint also on Wednesday as a quarterfinalist, dominated Seguel, who was seeded 11th in the tournament.

It only took the 17-year-old an hour and 18 minutes to dump Seguel and reach the Round of 16.

Eala dictated the pace early as she took a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

By the second set, Seguel managed to play at pace early with Eala as they were level at 2-2.

But Eala broke her serve to take the lead 3-2 and ran away to victory.

She thus sets up a clash with 7th seed Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain.

It can be recalled that Eala bested the 30-year-old tennister in the 2021 W15 Manacor final where she won her first pro title.

In doubles, Eala and Chinese Taipei partner En Shuo Liang fell at the hands of No. 4 seeds Timea Babos and Valeria Savinykh, 2-6, 4-6.

Eala, who also won a title in the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tiff, is looking for her third singles title as a professional.