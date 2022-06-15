Smart Omega captain upbeat on comeback capability

KUALA LUMPUR — Smart Omega team captain Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic knows his team can still defend their MSC crown even after falling to the lower brackets with a 1-2 loss to the host country’s bet TODAK during the Day One of the MSC 2022 playoffs here.

Rising from the lower brackets has been a common scenario for gamers of Smart Omega, who have earned the moniker "Comeback Kings" due to their come-from-behind triumphs in the local Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL PH) and when they won the MSC crown last year — where they also came from the lower brackets.

"Iba talaga ‘pag nasa lower [bracket] kami. Tingin ko mas lumalabas yung tunay na laro namin," said Caidic in an interview after their loss.

Caidic reiterated that each loss has is a big learning experience, and that they have proven how they can bounce back even from such tough defeats, such as in their previous game against TODAK.

He shared how errors on their part, as well as an unexpected draft from TODAK, contributed to their fall to the lower bracket.

"Dami kaming mistakes, common errors, miscommunications and walang specific plan para i-end yung game nung Game One. Nahirapan kami sa kanila. Hindi namin inexpect yung mga bnigay nilang heroes samin. Di tulad ng nasa plano namin kaya siguro nabigla kami," said Caidic.

Smart Omega will face EVOS SG in the first round of the lower bracket finals Thursday, and Caidic believes that his team has yet to show its true potential.

"Expect niyo na babawi kami. Papakita namin tunay na laro ng Omega," he said.