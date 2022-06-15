Dela Rosa hits game-winner vs Northport as Chicken Timplados Hotshots barge into win column

MANILA, Philippines — Rome Dela Rosa delivered the game-winning triple for the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots as they staved off the Northport Batang Pier, 80-77, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

After squandering a lead as big as 17 points, Dela Rosa broke a 77-all deadlock with 10 ticks left on the clock to help the Chicken Timplados Hotshots snap a two-game losing streak and gave his team their first win of the conference.

Magnolia were ahead 52-39, early in the second half before a scorching 16-3 run by the Batang Pier had things knotted up 55-all.

Though a layup from Calvin Abueva gave Magnolia the lead at the end of the third frame, 57-55, it was a see-saw affair from that point on.

With less than a minute left in the game, Robert Bolick converted on a deep three-pointer to put Northport ahead by two, 77-75.

But Calvin Abueva was able to answer back with a basket to tie the game.

Abueva had a chance to give them a one-point cushion with one opportunity, but missed on the bonus.

The Chicken Timplados Hotshots actually got another chance as they inhaled the offensive rebound, but a turnover by Mark Barroca gave the ball to the Batang Pier.

Abueva fouled Kevin Ferrer that sent the Northport cager to the free throw line.

Unfortunately for the Batang Pier, Ferrer missed both free throws that kept the door completely open for Magnolia.

Ferrer's misses set up Dela Rosa's late game heroics.

Arwind Santos then couldn't answer back with the game-tying three in the next possession to seal the win for Magnolia.

Abueva paced Magnolia with a double double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Aris Dionisio, for his part, logged quality minutes off of the bench with 12 points and nine boards.

Santos and Roi Sumang paced the Batang Pier, who fell to 2-1, with 18 and 15 markers, respectively.

Santos also had 12 boards to tally his own double-double.