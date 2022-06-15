Avaricio scorches Pradera field with Tour record 64

LUBAO, Pampanga – If Chanelle Avaricio had a grand scheme of things here this week, she hardly made any effort to hide it Wednesday.

Avaricio matched her good looks with a near-impeccable all-around game, including a superb iron play that gave her good looks at birdie chances, draining seven in the first nine holes alone on her way to producing a Tour record eight-under 64 and a five-stroke lead over Pamela Mariano in the first round of the ICTSI Pradera Verde Ladies Classic.

It was easily the best frontside performance by any player in the 10-year history of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and her mastery of the well-kept Pradera Verde layout in humid day eclipsed the previous best of 67s posted by Princess Superal and Thai Pimpadsorn Sangkagaro in the 2017 and 2018 editions, respectively, of the event.

More importantly, it gave her a big five-shot cushion that could be too tough for the rest to overcome.

But there are still 36 holes left for the likes of Mariano, Harmie Constantino, Chihiro Ikeda, Sarah Ababa and Sunshine Baraquiel to mount a challenge on a course that could low scores for one day and high for the next especially if the winds come into play.

Avaricio, however, is keen on sustaining her form in pursuit of a third championship in the last five tournaments she laced up with a couple of runner-up finishes at Mt. Malarayat and Splendido Taal.

“I’ll try to play as steady and hope that my putts will drop like today,” said the winner at Hallow Ridge and Caliraya Springs.

A pair of three-birdie binges from Nos. 1 and 5 and another birdie on the ninth for a 29 set Avaricio’s title drive in motion and left flightmates Martina Miñoza and amateur Kayla Nocum in awe while driving an early wedge between her and her fancied rivals in the early going of the 54-hole championship serving as the sixth leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

She credited her solid putting on her early surge then kept her composure when things had started to turn a little bit shaky at the back.

“I played really good and it had a lot to do with my putting, especially on the frontnine,” said Avaricio, who spiked her superb start with a chip-in feat from around 18 feet on No. 6.

“I struggled at the back but the whole day, I had a steady long game and then my putts just kept on dropping,” she added.

“She played near-perfect,” said Miñoza, who birdied two of the last seven holes to save a 75, while Nocum, who made double bogeys on a couple of par-3s and bogeyed the last two holes for a 78, described Avaricio’s round as “amazing and fantastic.”

Mariano, playing in a threesome ahead of Avaricio’s, also sizzled early with three birdies in the first five holes but yielded strokes on Nos. 9 and 10, which she however recovered with birdies on Nos. 12 and 18, her opening round best 69 netting her solo second.

“My tee and regulation shots were good but I had a hard time on the greens,” said the Cagayan de Oro City find, who hit a pitch-in birdie on No. 2 but bogeyed the ninth on wrong clubbing.

She underscored the need to be more aggressive to get a shot at a first championship in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Ikeda, the Manila Southwoods and Asia Global Technologies-backed winner at Mt. Malarayat, blew a three-under card after 11 holes with three straight bogeys from No. 12 but birdied the last to card a 71 while former leg winner Ababa birdied the last to salvage a 72 and tie Constantino, who holed out with a bogey, at fourth.

Baraquiel, out to make up for her backside foldup at Splendido that paved the way for amateur Mafy Singson’s title breakthrough, missed joining Ikeda at third with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17, ending up with a 73 for solo sixth, 11 strokes behind Avaricio.

Eagle Ace Superal and Arnie Taguines matched 77s while Nocum and Mariel Tee turned in a pair of 78s in what promises to be a tight battle for low amateur honors that includes Aily Kidwell, who hobbled with an 83.