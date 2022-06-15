^

Sports

Kouame likely out for Gilas in FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Asia Cup with ACL injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 2:07pm
Kouame likely out for Gilas in FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Asia Cup with ACL injury
Ange Kouame (center)
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has taken a hit ahead of the third window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup after naturalized player Ange Kouame is expected to miss time due to injury.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) revealed that Kouame suffered a meniscal sprain and partial ACL tear that will likely sideline him for the next two tournaments.

 

Kouame is already confirmed to miss Gilas' friendlies against Korea this week and is considered "doubtful" for the qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup.

Per SBP, they are "exhausting all options" due to the development, including looking for Kouame's replacement and securing the player a New Zealand visa in time for the World Cup qualifier on June 30.

Kouame's Ateneo teammate Dave Ildefonso will also be missing the Korea friendlies as he is nursing an ankle injury, SBP added.

Gilas Pilipinas is looking to rebound after a silver medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Losing the gold medal match to Indonesia, Gilas was unable to bring home the top mint in men's basketball for the first time since 1989.

The SBP has yet to release the lineup for the FIBA Asia Cup and the World Cup qualifiers, but Kouame and Ildefonso were among the 12-man roster for the Korea friendlies.

Also part of the lineup are Rhenz Abando, Kevin Quiambao, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Lebron Lopez, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Geo Chiu, Will Navarro and Carl Tamayo.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6

Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Now that they have a chance to close out the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Game Six on Thursday (Friday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle great Jimmy Pesta&ntilde;o passes away

Ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle great Jimmy Pestaño passes away

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Jimmy Pestaño, who played alongside the great Ed Ocampo in a pair of NCAA title teams in the...
Sports
fbtw
Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 6'5" swingman will spend one year of residency after playing one year for Waubonsee Community College in the US.
Sports
fbtw
Williams hogs limelight in PBAPC Awards

Williams hogs limelight in PBAPC Awards

15 hours ago
Mikey Williams will be the recipient of not just one but three accolades during the 2022 PBA Press Corps Awards Night at the...
Sports
fbtw

Nationals leave for Korea today

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
A 12-man Gilas squad accompanied by interim head coach Nenad Vucinic leaves for Incheon on a PAL flight this afternoon to face a tough Korean national team in a pair of friendlies at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-Do...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Avaricio scorches Pradera field with Tour record 64

Avaricio scorches Pradera field with Tour record 64

By Jan Veran | 22 minutes ago
If Chanelle Avaricio had a grand scheme of things here this week, she hardly made any effort to hide it Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena tests positive for COVID-19, to miss 2 tourneys

Obiena tests positive for COVID-19, to miss 2 tourneys

By Joey Villar | 37 minutes ago
Contrary to what some would like to believe, the menace that is the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t fully vanished just yet....
Sports
fbtw
NBA 2K League welcomes Philippine gamers with 'open qualifiers'

NBA 2K League welcomes Philippine gamers with 'open qualifiers'

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Set from June 22-25, the Steal Open APAC Qualifiers is already open for registration until Sunday, June 19.
Sports
fbtw
Negros battles San Juan, Pasig in Wesley So Cup

Negros battles San Juan, Pasig in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In Wednesday evening’s double-header, the Kingsmen face in succession the San Juan Predators in the first set and then...
Sports
fbtw
Ludovice keys Sarangani's OT win vs GenSan; Laguna, Mindoro win in MPBL

Ludovice keys Sarangani's OT win vs GenSan; Laguna, Mindoro win in MPBL

By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
Yvan Ludovice saved Sarangani from certain death and the Marlins used the opportunity to subdue the GenSan Warriors, 79-77,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with