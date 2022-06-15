Kouame likely out for Gilas in FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Asia Cup with ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has taken a hit ahead of the third window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup after naturalized player Ange Kouame is expected to miss time due to injury.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) revealed that Kouame suffered a meniscal sprain and partial ACL tear that will likely sideline him for the next two tournaments.

Gilas Pilipinas Men starting center Ange Kouame has been diagnosed with a meniscal sprain and a partial ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/vA7YoZCnP1 — SBP (@officialSBPinc) June 15, 2022

Kouame is already confirmed to miss Gilas' friendlies against Korea this week and is considered "doubtful" for the qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup.

Per SBP, they are "exhausting all options" due to the development, including looking for Kouame's replacement and securing the player a New Zealand visa in time for the World Cup qualifier on June 30.

Kouame's Ateneo teammate Dave Ildefonso will also be missing the Korea friendlies as he is nursing an ankle injury, SBP added.

Gilas Pilipinas is looking to rebound after a silver medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Losing the gold medal match to Indonesia, Gilas was unable to bring home the top mint in men's basketball for the first time since 1989.

The SBP has yet to release the lineup for the FIBA Asia Cup and the World Cup qualifiers, but Kouame and Ildefonso were among the 12-man roster for the Korea friendlies.

Also part of the lineup are Rhenz Abando, Kevin Quiambao, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Lebron Lopez, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Geo Chiu, Will Navarro and Carl Tamayo.