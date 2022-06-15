Negros battles San Juan, Pasig in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – There are days when you literally have to go through the eye of the needle.

The Negros Kingsmen split their opening series of inter-division play in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, losing to Caloocan, 11-10, but winning over Laguna, 12.5-8.5, last weekend.

In Wednesday evening’s double-header, the Kingsmen face in succession the San Juan Predators in the first set and then the Pasig King Pirates in the second.

Negros features Ellan Asuela, IM Joel Pimentel, WIM Bernadette Galas, NM Edmundo Gatus, NM Alvin Alcala, Bryle Arellano, NM Rolzon Roullo, Adrian dela Cruz, Ted Ian Montoyo, and import, IM Tran Minh Thang.

Other key matches in the first set slated for 7 p.m. include Pasig versus the Zamboanga Sultans and Caloocan Load Manna Knights facing off against the Toledo Trojans.

In the second set of matches at 8 p.m., the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles Oragons battle Caloocan while Cagayan de Oro and Cagayan Kings clash for regional superiority.

The matches of the Wesley So Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as on the respective team’s Facebook pages.