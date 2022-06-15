^

Ray Parks' brother Mark joins NU Bulldogs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 1:06pm
Bobby Mark Parks (L) with skills coach Jo Gotanco
MANILA, Philippines – Bobby Mark Parks has committed to play for his older brother's alma mater, the NU Bulldogs.

Mark, brother of NU alum and now Nagoya Diamond Dolphins star Ray Parks, was confirmed to suit up for the Bulldogs by UAAP Season 86.

The 6'5" swingman will spend one year of residency after playing one year for Waubonsee Community College in the US.

"Sakto ang pagpasok niya kasi mawawala na sa amin sina JLC (John Lloyd Clemente) nun," said NU Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa.

"We expect him to just play his game, walang pressure na kapatid siya ni Ray," he added.

With NU, Ray Parks won two Most Valuable Player awards in 2011 and 2012. He was also a three-time UAAP Mythical Five member.

Mark previously played for NU-Nazareth's under-14 team in the early 2000s before going to the States.

The Bulldogs finished UAAP Season 84 at sixth place, with a 6-8 slate. They failed to make it to the Final Four.

The team last won the UAAP crown in 2014 where they were seeded fourth before besting top-seed Ateneo in the semifinals then defeating FEU in three games in the championship round.

Among the Bulldogs who won it all in UAAP Season 77 were Geo Alolino, Glenn Khobuntin, Jayjay Alejandro and Troy Rosario.

