Eya Laure undecided on future with UST after UAAP stepladder semis exit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 12:02pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Eya Laure remains mum on her future with the UST Golden Tigresses after an early exit in the stepladder semifinals in UAAP Season 84.

Laure, who has two more years of eligibility left for UST, said that there is much to think about after falling to lower-seeded Ateneo in their knockout match on Tuesday.

"Sa ngayon, gusto ko muna mag-isip. Pero syempre, pag-iisipan ko yan nang mabuti," said Laure.

"Kasi hindi naman madaling iwan na lang ang UST ng ganon-ganon lang, so ngayon, wala pa talaga akong masasagot diyan," she added.

The 23-year-old has the chance to potentially enter the pro ranks with the Premier Volleyball League. She also isn't lacking in international experience, having played for the national team multiple times.

Due to UAAP rules, if Laure chooses to suit up for a pro league, she will no longer be eligible to play for the Golden Tigresses anymore.

Laure won Rookie of the Year honors for UST during her first year with the Golden Tigresses in UAAP Season 81 where she, along with Sisi Rondia, led their team to the finals against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. They lost in three games.

