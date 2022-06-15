^

Eala wins openers in W60 Madrid singles, doubles

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 10:32am
Alex Eala
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala had winning starts in her singles and doubles campaigns in the W60 Madrid tournament in Spain on Tuesday.

Eala, fresh off quarterfinals finishes in a 25K tournament also in Madrid, beat Bulgaria's Lia Karatancheva, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in doubles, she joined forces with En Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei.

They reached the quarterfinals after a 6-2, 6-1 showing against Marta Huqi Gonzales Encinas and Vasanti Shinde.

In singles, Eala faces a tough next assignment against 11th seed Daniela Seguel in the next round. Seguel drew a bye in the opening round.

Eala and Liang also have a difficult task against fourth-seeded pair Timea Babos and Valeria Savinykh of Hungary.

Both matches are penciled for Wednesday at the Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna.

Eala has two ITF pro titles in singles and is still looking for her first title in women's doubles.

Trending

