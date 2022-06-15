Gilas youth comes up short vs Japan, faces Kazakhstan in playoff

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas U16 squad was unable to complete its comeback against Japan in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship, 67-73, at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha, Qatar.

After digging themselves out of a 12-point hole to get within four, 67-71, off a Alexander Konov jumper with 33 seconds left, Japan forced a stop against the Filipinos to get the ball back with nine seconds left.

Eijiro Ogawa converted on a two-pointer at the other end for the dagger with three ticks remaining as Japan held on for the win.

The loss meant that the Gilas youth will now have to face Kazakhstan in a knockout game on Thursday for a quarterfinal spot.

Japan, with the win over Gilas, punched their outright berth to the next round.

Caelum Harris paced the Filipinos in the loss with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block.

Jared Bahay added 12 points, six boards, three assists and three steals.

Yuto Kawashima was the top scorer for Japan with 26 points.

Gilas plays Kazakhstan on Thursday, 8:45 p.m. Manila time.