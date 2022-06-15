Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot

Azkals' Patrick Reichelt reacts during the Philippines' match against Mongolia last Saturday at the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Ulaanbaatar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will not be competing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China next year after failing to make the cut in the third round of qualifiers that just wrapped up in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia.

The Azkals needed to finish among the five best runners-up in the six groups of the qualifiers to clinch a spot.

After losing to Palestine, 0-4, in their match earlier Tuesday, the Philippines needed a lot to go their way to qualify for the regional tournament.

With four points in Group B, the Azkals needed either Malaysia or Indonesia and Kuwait to lose their respective matches.

Only Kuwait lost their match, 0-3, to Jordan while Malaysia and Indonesia won convincingly against Bangladesh and Nepal, respectively.

The Philippines ended sixth among all runners-up in the qualifiers to be the only team ranked second in their group to not qualify for the tournament.

Group winners also punched their ticket to the Asian Cup as well.

The Philippines made their debut appearance in the Asian cup in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates where they lost all three Group Stage matches.