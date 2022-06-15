^

Sports

Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 10:01am
Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot
Azkals' Patrick Reichelt reacts during the Philippines' match against Mongolia last Saturday at the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Ulaanbaatar
AFC

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will not be competing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China next year after failing to make the cut in the third round of qualifiers that just wrapped up in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia.

The Azkals needed to finish among the five best runners-up in the six groups of the qualifiers to clinch a spot.

After losing to Palestine, 0-4, in their match earlier Tuesday, the Philippines needed a lot to go their way to qualify for the regional tournament.

With four points in Group B, the Azkals needed either Malaysia or Indonesia and Kuwait to lose their respective matches.

Only Kuwait lost their match, 0-3, to Jordan while Malaysia and Indonesia won convincingly against Bangladesh and Nepal, respectively.

The Philippines ended sixth among all runners-up in the qualifiers to be the only team ranked second in their group to not qualify for the tournament.

Group winners also punched their ticket to the Asian Cup as well.

The Philippines made their debut appearance in the Asian cup in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates where they lost all three Group Stage matches.

AFC ASIAN CUP

AZKALS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Gilas teens return to international play with a bang

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
The new crop of Gilas Pilipinas youth introduced itself in flying colors, drubbing Kuwait with an emphatic 82-45 win in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship yesterday in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles stay alive, soar past Golden Tigresses

Blue Eagles stay alive, soar past Golden Tigresses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo flaunted steely resolve anew, surviving another elimination game with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 win over...
Sports
fbtw

Nationals leave for Korea today

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
A 12-man Gilas squad accompanied by interim head coach Nenad Vucinic leaves for Incheon on a PAL flight this afternoon to face a tough Korean national team in a pair of friendlies at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-Do...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals stumble versus Palestine

Azkals stumble versus Palestine

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Azkals suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Palestine yesterday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to find themselves in...
Sports
fbtw

Excitement invigorates Batang Pier

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Everyone at the NorthPort camp is excited about this PBA Philippine Cup campaign.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eala wins openers in W60 Madrid singles, doubles

Eala wins openers in W60 Madrid singles, doubles

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Eala, fresh off quarterfinals finishes in a 25K tournament also in Madrid, beat Bulgaria's Lia Karatancheva, 6-4, 6-4.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot

Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot

By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
After losing to Palestine, 0-4, in their match earlier Tuesday, the Philippines needed a lot to go their way to qualify for...
Sports
fbtw
RSG PH rises, Smart Omega falls in MSC Playoffs opener

RSG PH rises, Smart Omega falls in MSC Playoffs opener

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
RSG PH survived dark horse Falcon Esports, 2-1, which swept ONIC Indonesia in the group stages.
Sports
fbtw

Lady Bombers repulse Letran foes in 4 sets

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Showing grit and determination, Jose Rizal U overcame a flat start with a strong finish in turning back Letran, 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17, yesterday in NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball tournament at the Paco...
Sports
fbtw

Top guns seek strong start in ICTSI Pradera

10 hours ago
The ICTSI Pradera Verde Ladies Classic unfolds today with 19 pros all set for a strong start and four amateurs out to pull off a surprise on a course which puts premium on power and putting due to its length and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with