Blue Eagles stay alive, soar past Golden Tigresses

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 9:12pm
Blue Eagles stay alive, soar past Golden Tigresses
Playing in their third straight win-or-go-home match, the fourth-seeded Blue Eagles refused to ride into the night without a fight and marched on to the next step of the ladder against fierce rival La Salle.
Game Thursday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
4 p.m. – La Salle vs UST/Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion Ateneo flaunted steely resolve anew, surviving another elimination game with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 win over No. 3 University of Santo Tomas to advance in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament stepladder playoffs Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Playing in their third straight win-or-go-home match, the fourth-seeded Blue Eagles refused to ride into the night without a fight and marched on to the next step of the ladder against fierce rival La Salle.

With little to no break, the no-quit Ateneo dives into another do-or-die match Thursday opposite the No. 2 La Salle side that is armed with a twice-to-beat edge with the survivor qualifying to the best-of-three finals versus undefeated National University.

Faith Nisperos took flight with 23 points on 17 hits, four aces and two blocks for Ateneo, which needed to beat University of the Philippines in the tailend of elims to secure a playoff for No. 4 and best Adamson in the knockout match to get here.

Vanessa Gandler cashed in 15 more markers with Jaja Maraguinot dishing 15 sets and Dani Ravena providing 17 digs.

"We have three straight knockout games and we have to thank the Lord for the strength he's giving us. We know UST will not give up. Kami pa 'yung naghahabol but it's a matter of finishing strong and right," said coach Oliver Almadro after keeping the number of the Golden Tigresses, whom they tamed in the last UAAP volleyball finals before the pandemic.

"We just relied on our fundamentals. We're happy that our players did their role in winning this match. We live another day," he added.

The Blue Eagles actually had a 0-3 start this season before working their way up built on a never say die mantra as they spread their wings and soared over deficits thrice in three comeback set victories in this match alone.

Ateneo trailed by 22-23 both in the first and second sets before unleashing 3-0 closeouts on both occasions for a commanding 2-0 lead.

With momentum on their side, not even an early 7-10 could derail the Blue Eagles' flight with a blistering 7-1 rally for a 14-11 cushion that set the stage for a bigger win in the clincher.

Eya Laure (15) and Imee Hernandez (11) were the only bright spots for the Golden Tigresses, who kissed their title hopes goodbye despite a stellar season at third seed with a 9-5 slate.

