^

Sports

Gilas youth squad impresses with Kuwait thrashing in FIBA U16 Asian tiff debut

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 3:27pm
Gilas youth squad impresses with Kuwait thrashing in FIBA U16 Asian tiff debut
Gilas Pilipinas youth players and coaching staff during the team’s unveiling.
SBP photo

MANILA, Philippines – The new crop of Gilas Pilipinas youth introduced itself in flying colors, drubbing Kuwait with an emphatic 82-45 win in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship early Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

Filipino-Canadian big man Zain Mahmood uncorked 16 points and five rebounds while co-captain Jared Bahay scattered 12 markers, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in Gilas’ 37-point win.

Fil-American sensation Caelum Harris struggled for just two points but Jacob Bayla and Kristian Porter stepped up with 10 each as Gilas tied Japan on top of Pool C with a 1-0 card.

Gilas was to play Japan – which clobbered Kuwait with a 98-33 win – at 8:45 p.m. (Manila time) last night, needing a big win to top Pool C and clinch an outright quarterfinals berth.

A loss by the Nationals would drag them to a qualification phase among second and third-seeded squads in order to advance.

With Bahay quarterbacking their offense, the Filipino teens raced to a 25-9 start and never looked back for a rousing return to international action amid the pandemic.

The Nationals led by as many as 38 points built on a 51-percent accuracy plus 48 rebounds, 23 assists and 33 points in the paint. They also had 17 steals, resulting in 28 turnover points from Kuwait’s 29 errors.

Adel Alsaied paced the winless Kuwait (0-2) with 16 points and nine boards.

The U16 Asian Championship is Gilas youth’s first tourney in three years, hoping to replicate the success laced by two World Cup appearances of the previous batch led by now NBA Draft hopeful Kai Sotto.

The tourney is a qualifier to the FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain next month.

FIBA

FIBA ASIA

GILAS

GILAS YOUTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

2 days ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Butler brushes off Casimero

Butler brushes off Casimero

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler isn’t inclined to stake his crown against former titlist Johnriel Casimero even...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, UST in KO match

Ateneo, UST in KO match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Santo Tomas dispute a slot to the next phase of the UAAP women’s volleyball playoffs tonight...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas plunges into action in Asian U16

Gilas plunges into action in Asian U16

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The Gilas Youth team battles Kuwait and Japan in back-to-back games in less than 24 hours to fire off its return to international...
Sports
fbtw
Banned Mickelson hopes to play on PGA Tour again

Banned Mickelson hopes to play on PGA Tour again

5 hours ago
Phil Mickelson said he hopes to play PGA Tour events again in future despite being banned from the circuit after joining the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | May 27, 2022 - 1:10pm
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 6:09pm
Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 11:56am
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 7:10pm
Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar...
Sports
fbtw
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 6:10pm
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 4:28pm
After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietna...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with