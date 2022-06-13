^

Sports

RSG PH, Smart Omega enter playoffs in Mobile Legends Southeast Asia tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 7:52pm
RSG PH, Smart Omega enter playoffs in Mobile Legends Southeast Asia tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine teams RSG PH and Smart Omega advanced to the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022, finishing in the top two of their respective groups.

In the group stages, the 12 qualifying teams were divided into four groups fighting in a best-of-two single round robin format, with tiebreakers being broken in three different scenarios. First is by the shorter match victory duration; if it’s not settled then it will be decided by total kills on both side; and lastly by number of turrets pushed.

RSG PH recorded a clean sheet in Group B as they swept sister team RSG Singapore and Cambodia's See You Soon, 2-0. The tiebreaker rule came into play for Group B with RSG having a faster win time over See You Soon, eliminating the Cambodia team from the tournament.

Defending champions Smart Omega, for its part, had a rocky start after ending up with a draw in their first match of the tournament against Thailand's IDNS (IDONOTSLEEP) Esports. As tournament favorite RRQ Hoshi from Indonesia swept the Thai team 2-0, Smart Omega's quick defeat of IDNS at 14 minutes versus their loss in 23 minutes seemed to secure their playoff berth if ever a tiebreaker would be needed. 

But the Filipino squad did not settle for a tiebreaker rule to survive the group stages as they took a match from RRQ Hoshi, ending Group C with two draws. This was enough to eliminate Thailand's IDNS Esports and continue their title defense.

The MSC 2022 Playoffs will kick off at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, with RSG Philippines facing off against Myanmar’s Falcon Esports. Meanwhile, Smart Omega wills go against host country bet TODAK.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

1 day ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Butler brushes off Casimero

Butler brushes off Casimero

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler isn’t inclined to stake his crown against former titlist Johnriel Casimero even...
Sports
fbtw
Curry&rsquo;s genius echoes Federer, says Warriors coach Kerr

Curry’s genius echoes Federer, says Warriors coach Kerr

8 hours ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry's approach to basketball reminds him of tennis great Roger Fed...
Sports
fbtw
After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Sotto is racing against time to improve his draft stock and make a good impression with the NBA Draft just 11 days away....
Sports
fbtw
Jiri Prochazka is new UFC light heavyweight champion

Jiri Prochazka is new UFC light heavyweight champion

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
“I have no style,” proclaimed newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas youth collides with Kuwait, Japan in busy start to FIBA U-16 Asian tiff

Gilas youth collides with Kuwait, Japan in busy start to FIBA U-16 Asian tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth team battles Kuwait and Japan in back-to-back games in less than 24 hours to fire off its return to...
Sports
fbtw
Southeast Asian volleyball powerhouse Thailand tests mettle vs Canada

Southeast Asian volleyball powerhouse Thailand tests mettle vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
For decades, Thailand has been Philippine volleyball’s barometer for success.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rallies for joint 29th; Guce ties for 14th in ShopRite LPGA Classic&nbsp;

Ardina rallies for joint 29th; Guce ties for 14th in ShopRite LPGA Classic 

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina charged back home to salvage a one-over 72 and finish tied at 29th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic ruled by Canadian...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Malonzo powers NorthPort to 2-0 start

PBA Player of the Week Malonzo powers NorthPort to 2-0 start

5 hours ago
Jamie Malonzo is proving to be the next big thing for NorthPort.
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: The day my family was with me in victory

PGA Tour Player Blog: The day my family was with me in victory

By Billy Horschel | 7 hours ago
I've always wanted that one moment where my family runs out, the kids run out, that I can always look back for many years...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with