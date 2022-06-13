^

Sports

Ardina rallies for joint 29th; Guce ties for 14th in ShopRite LPGA Classic 

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 3:50pm
Ardina rallies for joint 29th; Guce ties for 14th in ShopRite LPGA ClassicÂ 
Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina charged back home to salvage a one-over 72 and finish tied at 29th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic ruled by Canadian Brooke Henderson via playoff over Lindsey Weaver-Wright in New Jersey Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The veteran Filipina campaigner, who started the final round of the 54-hole championship at joint 14th, reeled from a horrible double-bogey-bogey start and slipped farther back with two more mishaps against a birdie at the backside of the par-71 Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s Bay layout. But she closed out with three birdies in the last four holes to save a 40-32 round for a 210 in a tie with 12 others.

Her joint 29th effort, worth $11,420, was her best in four LPGA events marred by a missed cut stint in the recent US Women’s Open. She tied for 64th at both the Cognizant Founders Cup and Lotte Championship.

But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker scored her maiden triumph on the Epson Tour, the LPGA’s farm league, rallying in the final round to snare the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last April.

She nurtured hopes to go for a strong performance this week with an impressive first round 67 that netted her a spot at joint third, just two strokes of opening day leader Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia.

She, however, stumbled with a second round 71 and failed to get untracked in the final round.

But all throughout, she flashed awesome form off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways in the final round. But she struggled with her irons and putter, missing five greens and ending up with 32 putts.

Henderson, meanwhile, battled back from four down at ninth place with a solid 64 then nipped Weaver-Wright in sudden death with an eagle against the latter’s par on No. 18 to annex her 11th LPGA victory. She tied Weaver-Wright, who fired a 65, at 201.

England’s Jodi Shadoff missed forcing a three-way tie at 202 after a second straight 67.

Over in the Epson Tour, Filipino-American Clariss Guce closed out with a 69 to tie for 14th in the Carolina Golf Classic won by Lucy Li, also via playoff over fellow American Alexa Pano in Kinston, also Sunday.

Guce, a two-time Epson Tour winner, hit two birdies at the front then fought back from a bogey on No. 13 with three birdies in the last four to shoot a four-under round for a 72-hole 274 total.

Li, on the other hand, carded a 69 to tie Pano, who settled for an even par 71, at 265 then birdied the first playoff hole to clinch the crown at the Kinston Country Club course

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

1 day ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Butler brushes off Casimero

Butler brushes off Casimero

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler isn’t inclined to stake his crown against former titlist Johnriel Casimero even...
Sports
fbtw
After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Sotto is racing against time to improve his draft stock and make a good impression with the NBA Draft just 11 days away....
Sports
fbtw
Curry&rsquo;s genius echoes Federer, says Warriors coach Kerr

Curry’s genius echoes Federer, says Warriors coach Kerr

5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry's approach to basketball reminds him of tennis great Roger Fed...
Sports
fbtw
Jiri Prochazka is new UFC light heavyweight champion

Jiri Prochazka is new UFC light heavyweight champion

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
“I have no style,” proclaimed newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Southeast Asian volleyball powerhouse Thailand tests mettle vs Canada

Southeast Asian volleyball powerhouse Thailand tests mettle vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
For decades, Thailand has been Philippine volleyball’s barometer for success.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rallies for joint 29th; Guce ties for 14th in ShopRite LPGA Classic&nbsp;

Ardina rallies for joint 29th; Guce ties for 14th in ShopRite LPGA Classic 

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina charged back home to salvage a one-over 72 and finish tied at 29th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic ruled by Canadian...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: The day my family was with me in victory

PGA Tour Player Blog: The day my family was with me in victory

By Billy Horschel | 4 hours ago
I've always wanted that one moment where my family runs out, the kids run out, that I can always look back for many years...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup: Davao beats Pasig for 1st time; San Juan downs Zamboanga

Wesley So Cup: Davao beats Pasig for 1st time; San Juan downs Zamboanga

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
You can bet June 11 was circled in red by the Davao Chess Eagles.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL seals deal with gaming firm

MPBL seals deal with gaming firm

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League officially ushered in OKBet as its new partner in its return to a full-swing season,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with