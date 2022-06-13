^

Sports

New Filipina weightlifting prospect emerges, wins medals in world youth tiff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 12:11pm
New Filipina weightlifting prospect emerges, wins medals in world youth tiff
Filipina weightlifter Rose Jean Ramos
IWF photo

MANILA, Philippines – There is another potential heiress to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s throne as queen of Philippine weightlifting.

Her name is Rose Jean Ramos and, just like Diaz herself, a product of that world-class lifter-producing city in Zamboanga.

The 17-year-old pocket-sized wonder showed her true worth to be one of the possible successors to Diaz’s throne as she captured a pair of gold medals and silver in the World Youth Championships in Guanajuato, Mexico Monday.

Ramos struck gold in the clean and jerk with a lift of 85 kilograms and in total weight with a 155kg while settling for the silver in the snatch with a 70kg in the women’s 45kg class.

She blew away the field that included Venezuelan Kerlys Montilla and Indian Soumya Sunil Dalvi, who wound up second and third in total with 153kg (71kg in snatch and 82kg in clean and jerk) and 148kg (65kg, 83kg), respectively.

It was a reprise of her performance from last year’s edition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where she bagged mints in snatch and total and silver in clean and jerk.

She also snared a gold and silver in the world tilt, hosted by Peru and done online due to the pandemic, the previous year that underscored her ability to follow in the footsteps of Diaz.

“We’re on a roll,” said an ecstatic Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella, who put the medals on Ramos’ neck himself during the awarding ceremony.

Puentevella sees great potential in Ramos to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside several other bets headed by Diaz and Vanessa Sarno, an equally promising 18-year-old lass from Tagbilaran, Bohol who ruled her heavier division in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games last month and the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan a year back.

“Here we come Paris 2024. We’re beating the best in the world. We can do it,” said Puentevella, who thanked coach Allen Diaz, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation for the support.

With the likes of talented youngsters like Sarno and Ramos, the future is secured when the time comes Diaz would call it a day.

HIDILYN DIAZ

VANESSA SARNO

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

1 day ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

After injury setback, Kai Sotto keen to resume NBA workouts

By Alder Almo | 20 hours ago
Sotto is racing against time to improve his draft stock and make a good impression with the NBA Draft just 11 days away....
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having been affected by the hostile crowd for the past couple of games, Green's play has been uncharacteristic to say the...
Sports
fbtw

Another Gilas duty for Kiefer

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
While his PBA comeback is in limbo due to contract impasse with NLEX, Kiefer Ravena will strut his stuff for Gilas Pilipinas in the meantime.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge

Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
An exhibition match, the Filipinas surprisingly got to play toe-to-toe against the Japanese players — particularly...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PGA Tour Player Blog: The day my family was with me in victory

PGA Tour Player Blog: The day my family was with me in victory

By Billy Horschel | 22 minutes ago
I've always wanted that one moment where my family runs out, the kids run out, that I can always look back for many years...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup: Davao beats Pasig for 1st time; San Juan downs Zamboanga

Wesley So Cup: Davao beats Pasig for 1st time; San Juan downs Zamboanga

By Rick Olivares | 37 minutes ago
You can bet June 11 was circled in red by the Davao Chess Eagles.
Sports
fbtw
Jiri Prochazka is new UFC light heavyweight champion

Jiri Prochazka is new UFC light heavyweight champion

By Rick Olivares | 55 minutes ago
“I have no style,” proclaimed newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. 
Sports
fbtw
Curry&rsquo;s genius echoes Federer, says Warriors coach Kerr

Curry’s genius echoes Federer, says Warriors coach Kerr

1 hour ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry's approach to basketball reminds him of tennis great Roger Fed...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina slips to joint 14th, Bianca out

Ardina slips to joint 14th, Bianca out

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Pinay ace Dottie Ardina slowed down with an even 71 Saturday and slipped to joint 14th with one round left in the Shoprite...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with