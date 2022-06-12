Meralco's Hugnatan credits discipline for vintage performance vs Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines — Reynel Hugnatan dug deep to turn back father time in a highly efficient scoring night to help the Meralco Bolts win over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters, 109-98, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday.

The veteran came out with quality minutes off of the bench, scoring 17 points in just 16 minutes of action.

He was a decent 6-of-10 from the field. He also had three rebounds and two assists. In efficiency, he was +25.

When asked how he came up with such a performance despite his veteran status and his relatively low usage in Coach Norman Black's rotation, Hugnatan said he just kept himself constantly ready.

"Discipline. I mean, kumbaga, kung ano yung routine mo dati same parin [ngayon]," he said after the game of what he did to come out with the performance.

"So kahit yun nga, kahit di na ako [masyado] pinapasok ni coach, dapat always ready ka," he added.

Hugnatan has been in the PBA since 2003. Having been a professional for so long, the 43-year-old has learned to keep his body warm and can answer the call whenever his team may need him.

"Every practice, same parin ginagawa ko every day kasi you never know kelan ka tatawagin ni coach," he said.

Hugnatan also credited his fellow Bolts, who were able to feed him and increase his confidence throughout the game.

"Credit to my teammates also, naniwala parin sila sakin," he said.

"So, that time na open ako so of course, coach always told me take the chance so yun, buti pumapasok kaya nag-sstay siguro ako don," he added.

The Bolts will shoot for a 2-0 start to the conference when they clash against newcomers Converge FiberXers on Thursday, June 16.