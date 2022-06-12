^

Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 1:58pm
Maxine Esteban
MANILA, Philippines — 31st SEA Games medalists Maxine Esteban and Sam Catantan ended their stints in the 2022 Seoul Asian Fencing Championship women's foil in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Esteban and Catantan, who won silver in the women's team foil event in Hanoi last month, fell against China's Yuanting Cai and Singapore's Amita Berthier.

Esteban, for her part, was just edged by Cai in a tight battle, 12-14.

Meanwhile, Catantan struggled against Berthier, 6-15.

Still, the Philippine teammates ended up in the upper half of the rankings among the field of 42 fencers.

Esteban was atop the Filipinos who competed as she finished 11th in the overall rankings after the tiff.

Catantan was close behind at No. 13.

The other Filipina who competed Wilhelmina Lozada, a bronze medalist in women's team epee in the SEA Games, fell early in the Round of 32 against China's Yue Shi, 11-15.

Lozada was 32nd in the final rankings.

