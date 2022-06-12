^

Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 10:30am
Ange Kouame of Gilas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — It's an almost all-cadet lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming Philippines vs Korea friendly games in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup and the third window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in July.

Headlining the 12-man roster is naturalized player Ange Kouame, who is joined by fellow youngsters RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, Geo Chiu, Dave Ildefonso, Lebron Lopez, Will Navarro, Carl Tamayo, and Dwight Ramos.

Gilas newcomers Rhenz Abando and Kevin Quiambao are also included in the lineup.

Adding some veteran experience is Kiefer Ravena.

The games will be hosted by the Korea Basetball Association in the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea.

The matches are scheduled for June 17 and 18.

This will be Gilas' first taste of competitive action since losing the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games to Indonesia.

Most of these players were not included in the SEA Games lineup as most of them were playing with their respective teams in collegiate leagues.

GILAS PILIPINAS
