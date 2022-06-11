^

Sports

Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 4:35pm
Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway
Jappy Agoncillo
Instagram / Jappy Agoncillo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino illustrator Jappy Agoncillo dug deep for inspiration in coming out with the special colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #3, Donovan Mitchell's signature shoe, in adidas Philippines' latest hyper local collaboration.

Agoncillo's design dubbed "Origin Story", incorporate nods to the Utah Jazz guard's roots as well as his own.

Contrary to it's name, the point of the messaging was, in Agoncillo's mind, to look forward to Mitchell's future.

"I think, part of the story-telling of the shoe was really about Don's future in adidas and in the NBA," Agoncillo told media during the shoe's launch in adidas Brand Center on Friday.

"To me, when I think about someone's future, you have to look back at your past. You would have to honor that," he said.

It wasn't just Agoncillo's own doing though, as the artist also saw as he learned about his subject that Mitchell was keen on looking back on his past to learn from it, and to make himself a better person.

"His story telling, all the articles I read, all the stories about him is that he believes in himself a lot," said Agoncillo.

"But he attributes it to what happened to himself in his past with his family, his schooling, his mistakes, his wins," he added. "I wanted to pay homage to that." 

Paid homage he did as there were multiple call backs to the different eras in Mitchell's career, like the tiger stripes in the shoe's heel that represent Mitchell's midle school team the Greenwich Country Day School Tigers.

Having attempted to capture all the basketball experience Mitchell has had, Agoncillo hoped that he was able to manifest what the All-Star guard is now, after all those experiences.

"It takes all this other things that no one sees, all the elements of their past that creates the person you that you are today," said Agoncillo.

"That's what I wanted to inject into the shoe," he added.

The shoe is already available at the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta 3 while other adidas stores will have the shoe on retail on Sunday, June 12.

A pair of the special colorway will set you back P5,800.

ADIDAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No China but FIBA U16 stays tough &nbsp;

No China but FIBA U16 stays tough  

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Only the top four finishers of 13 teams in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha starting tomorrow will represent the continent in...
Sports
fbtw
Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Former URCC welterweight champion John Adajar gave the best he got against Korean counterpart Han Seul-kim in the Road to...
Sports
fbtw
Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
After being down by as much as 20 points in the first half, the FiberXers clamped down on Magnolia in the extra period to...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Forced to a scoreless stalemate by Yemen in the first game, the Philippines sets out for no less than a victory against host...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Albeit it’s not with the men’s team yet, the Filipino-American ace assured his readiness and excitement to take...
Sports
fbtw
After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After having been known as one of the national team's fiercest opponent, Belangel hopes that he'll be seen as an ally.
Sports
fbtw
Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Three frontside birdies capped the Filipina ace’s 34-33 card at the par 37-34 Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s...
Sports
fbtw
Debuting Holtmann converts late goal in dramatic win over Mongolia

Debuting Holtmann converts late goal in dramatic win over Mongolia

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Holtmann, who plays in the Bundesliga, delivered the game's lone goal in extra time gave the Philippines all three points...
Sports
fbtw
Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In front of a hostile crowd, Golden State used a 17-3 run to end the game and tied the series at two games apiece.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with