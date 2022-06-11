Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino illustrator Jappy Agoncillo dug deep for inspiration in coming out with the special colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #3, Donovan Mitchell's signature shoe, in adidas Philippines' latest hyper local collaboration.

Agoncillo's design dubbed "Origin Story", incorporate nods to the Utah Jazz guard's roots as well as his own.

Contrary to it's name, the point of the messaging was, in Agoncillo's mind, to look forward to Mitchell's future.

"I think, part of the story-telling of the shoe was really about Don's future in adidas and in the NBA," Agoncillo told media during the shoe's launch in adidas Brand Center on Friday.

"To me, when I think about someone's future, you have to look back at your past. You would have to honor that," he said.

It wasn't just Agoncillo's own doing though, as the artist also saw as he learned about his subject that Mitchell was keen on looking back on his past to learn from it, and to make himself a better person.

"His story telling, all the articles I read, all the stories about him is that he believes in himself a lot," said Agoncillo.

"But he attributes it to what happened to himself in his past with his family, his schooling, his mistakes, his wins," he added. "I wanted to pay homage to that."

Paid homage he did as there were multiple call backs to the different eras in Mitchell's career, like the tiger stripes in the shoe's heel that represent Mitchell's midle school team the Greenwich Country Day School Tigers.

Having attempted to capture all the basketball experience Mitchell has had, Agoncillo hoped that he was able to manifest what the All-Star guard is now, after all those experiences.

"It takes all this other things that no one sees, all the elements of their past that creates the person you that you are today," said Agoncillo.

"That's what I wanted to inject into the shoe," he added.

The shoe is already available at the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta 3 while other adidas stores will have the shoe on retail on Sunday, June 12.

A pair of the special colorway will set you back P5,800.