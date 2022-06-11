Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

MANILA, Philippines — Caelum Harris is ready to strut his stuff as officially the newest Gilas Pilpinas player.

Albeit it’s not with the men’s team yet, the Filipino-American ace assured his readiness and excitement to take on a leadership role for the new batch of the Gilas youth squad in his first-ever tournament.

“I'm very excited. This is a big opportunity to represent a country and especially a country that respects the game of basketball,” Harris said in a SBP Zoom interview ahead of his debut in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asia Championship in Doha, Qatar Monday.

Harris, 17, obtained his Philippine passport before turning 16 that made him eligible to play as a local for any FIBA-sanctioned tournament with Gilas.

From Nashville, Tennessee but traces his roots in Marigondon, Cebu, the 6-foot-5 wingman arrived in the country this summer and quickly got his mettle tested as part of Gilas men’s team pool for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

The Stewart Creek High School standout said that the rigid training with the seniors only catapulted him into a ready warrior for the Gilas youth, which will also be up for its first tournament amid the pandemic.

“I learned from all the veterans. I kind of understand now looking at a bigger aspect of things, especially playing with younger teammates,” he added.

Harris along with team captains Lebron Nieto and Jared Bahay will begin their Pool C campaign tomorrow against Kuwait before playing Japan on Tuesday.

The FIBA U16 Asia tilt is a qualifier to the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup next month in Malaga, Spain.