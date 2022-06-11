^

Sports

After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 3:41pm
After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL
SJ Belangel
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines — He beat them, so now he's joining them.

SJ Belangel is headed to play in South Korea with the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus for his first stint as a professional after being the bane of Korean basketball fans with his game winner in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last year.

After having been known as one of the national team's fiercest opponent, Belangel hopes that he'll be seen as an ally.

"Nung lumabas yung news na [I'll be playing there], 'yun agad 'yung pinakita," he said, pertaining to the clip of his buzzer-beating triple that gave Gilas an 81-78 win in that game.

"Tapos madaming comments about it and yung mga captions na natatawa ako actually. But at the same time, I'm just blessed, blessed enough na na-answer yung prayers ko na I'll be playing internationally," he added.

The two-time UAAP champion will be testing the waters in Korea where he will be the first-ever Filipino player to compete in the pro hoops league.

Though they have rooted against him before, the Ateneo Blue Eagles product is eager to have them on his side this time.

"For me, I'm just excited and motivataed to play there. Siguro yung fans, I'm just gonna enjoy the fans there," said Belangel.

"Even though iba nga nasaktan, pero at the same time, I'll be playing in their team. So I'm just excited," he added.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

GILAS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No China but FIBA U16 stays tough &nbsp;

No China but FIBA U16 stays tough  

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Only the top four finishers of 13 teams in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha starting tomorrow will represent the continent in...
Sports
fbtw
Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Former URCC welterweight champion John Adajar gave the best he got against Korean counterpart Han Seul-kim in the Road to...
Sports
fbtw
Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
After being down by as much as 20 points in the first half, the FiberXers clamped down on Magnolia in the extra period to...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Forced to a scoreless stalemate by Yemen in the first game, the Philippines sets out for no less than a victory against host...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway

Filipino artist Agoncillo honors Mitchell's past in special adidas shoe colorway

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Contrary to it's name, the point of the messaging was, in Agoncillo's mind, to look forward to Mitchell's future.
Sports
fbtw
Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

Caelum Harris raring to go with Gilas youth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Albeit it’s not with the men’s team yet, the Filipino-American ace assured his readiness and excitement to take...
Sports
fbtw
After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

After slaying Koreans with Gilas, Belangel hopes to have warm welcome in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After having been known as one of the national team's fiercest opponent, Belangel hopes that he'll be seen as an ally.
Sports
fbtw
Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Three frontside birdies capped the Filipina ace’s 34-33 card at the par 37-34 Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s...
Sports
fbtw
SMB nails second win, drubs NLEX

SMB nails second win, drubs NLEX

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
San Miguel Beer showcased its deep arsenal as it stamped its class on NLEX, 100-92, to seize the solo lead in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with