Strong start puts Ardina in early contention at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 3:17pm
Dottie Ardina of The Phillipines plays her second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 02, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
David Cannon / David Cannon Collection / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina, short in length but long in talent, produced her strongest start in the LPGA – a four-under 67 that put her just two strokes off Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou at the start of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Three frontside birdies capped the Filipina ace’s 34-33 card at the par 37-34 Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s Bay course in Galloway, matching the output of Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 11 Brooke Henderson of Canada and American Marina Alex for a share of third.

Ardina actually settled for a two-birdie, one-bogey card at the back in a $1.75 million event that puts premium on a strong start for its 54-hole format. 

But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker found her stride at the turn, hitting back-to-back birdies from No. 2 and capping her surge with another birdie on the par-5 No. 9.

She yielded some yardage to the Tour’s noted power-hitters on a 244-yard driving norm but hit 11 fairways and missed just three greens. 

She finished with 30 putts, a key part of her game which she hopes to improve in an attempt to earn a stab at a first LPGA crown after nailing her maiden Epson Tour triumph at the Copper Rock Championship on a fiery windup in Utah last April.

But the many-time former US Kids champion will have a lot of toughening up to do to realize her dream as a slew of aces and rising stars are also all geared up for the weekend battle for the top $262,500 purse (P14 million).

Kyriacou, for one, sparkled in her ShopRite LPGA debut, churning out a solid six-under 65 to snatch a one-stroke lead over Swede Frida Kinhult, who spiked her 66 with an eagle on the par-5 ninth.

But Ko is just within striking distance, making her presence felt with a five-birdie, one-bogey card, the same output put in by Alex, while Henderson came away with a bogey-free 35-32 round.

A host of big guns also stood just a stroke farther back at 68, ensuring a spirited chase for top honors in the last 36 holes. 

They include former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, veteran Cristie Kerr, 2019 US Women’s Open winner Jeongeun Lee6, multi-titled Nasa Hataoka, and former major winner Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden.

Over in the Epson Tour, Fil-Am Clariss Guce survived a double-bogey mishap on No. 13 as she saved a 70 on five birdies against two bogeys but fell seven strokes off new leader Alexa Pano halfway through the Carolina Golf Classic in North Carolina, also Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Guce, a two-time winner in the LPGA’s farm league, slipped from joint seventh after an inspiring 66 to a share of 11th at 136 with Pano storming past erstwhile leader Gabriella Then with a 63 and a 13-under 129.

Then, who took charge with a scorching 62 Thursday (Friday, Manila), slowed down with a 69 and dropped to second at 131, now two shots adrift, while Chinese Xiaowen Yin and Auston Kim of the US pooled identical 133s after a 65 and 68, respectively.

But while Guce safely made it to the last 36 holes of the $200,000 championship, Pauline del Rosario blew a decent 69 start with a 75 and missed the cut with a 145 for joint 98th, four strokes below the cutoff score.

Del Rosario fought back from a 39 start with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 but bogeyed the next four holes and missed the weekend play after ending up tied at 15th in the IOA Classic last month.

Abby Arevalo failed to advance with a 147, also squandering a 71 start with a 76 marred by five bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies to end up at tied 118th in a field of 144.

