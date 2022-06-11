^

Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 11:38am
Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston
Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors react to a play in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Elsa / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Curry uncorked a 43-point performance to tow the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the NBA Finals, 107-97, at the TD Garden in Massachusetts on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

In front of a hostile crowd, Golden State used a 17-3 run to end the game and tied the series at two games apiece.

The Celtics were ahead four points, 94-90, with 5:18 ticks left in the game. But from that point on, they were held to just one field goal as Curry took over for Golden State.

Al Horford converted on a three-pointer to get Boston within three, 97-100, with a minute and a half to go but they were unable to convert on any other basket for the rest of the game from that point.

Curry made his case for NBA Finals MVP in Game Four with his 43 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

He also seven triples en route to his second biggest scoring output in his NBA Finals career.

Playing supporting role to Curry was Andrew Wiggins who came out with 17 points and 16 rebounds -- a career high in rebounding.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole added 18 and 14 markers, respectively.

Jayson Tatum led Boston in the scoring column with 23 markers. He also added 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and three blocks.

The series shifts back to Golden State for Game 5 on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

