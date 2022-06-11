Cariaso lauds Converge youngster Ilagan for staying locked in for endgame vs Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines — Converge FiberXers coach Jeffrey Cariaso rained praise on young gun RK Ilagan after a clutch performance against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots on Friday.

Despite sitting on the bench for much of the fourth quarter, Ilagan was able to come out and hit the most important shots of the game when it mattered the most.

As a young team, Cariaso said that Ilagan was able to respond to what he expects from each and every one of his players.

"The playing time, the starting five, it's still really up for grabs if that makes sense. My only ask of everyone is to be ready, to stay ready, prepare well, prepare hard, be a good teammate and to be ready so that was actually obvious tonight," said Cariaso after their 89-82 victory.

"Towards the end game, RK was right, he wasn't out there. I felt Mav [Ahanmisi] was out there doing well, Mike [DiGregorio], but then he was ready when his name was called upon so that's gonna be the ask of all these guys moving forward," he added.

Converge claimed their first win as a franchise at Ynares Center-Antipolo last night in dramatic fashion, having won it in overtime after trailing by as much as 20 points.

Ilagan hit back-to-back three pointers stemming from the end of regulation to the beginning of the extra period to bring all momentum to his team's side.

With their first win out of the way, the FiberXers hope to continue their momentum when they face the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday.