^

Sports

Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 10:15am
Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC
John Adajar (R) fell to Han Seul-kim in the Road to UFC
UFC

SINGAPORE — It was a promising start. 

Former URCC welterweight champion John Adajar gave the best he got against Korean counterpart Han Seul-kim in the Road to the UFC held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday.

At the sound of the opening bell, both fighters came out slugging and throwing kicks against one another with Adajar taking the fight to the Korean.

Although he ate some punches, the 30-year old San Pablo, Laguna native gave as good as he got.

Being the only Filipino left in the tournament following the elimination of Wallen del Rosario the previous day (via unanimous decision), it was up to Adajar to carry the cudgels for the Philippines.

However, mid-way through the first round, Adajar was dropped by Han who quickly raced in to finish the job. Adajar covered his head to protect himself from a rain of strikes. Unable to finish the Filipino, Han sought to submit him but Adajar was able to reverse the move by moving on top of the Korean.

Adajar was able to land some strikes and an elbow, but as the fight clock began ticking away to signal the end of the first round, Han was likewise able to slip out of the full mount. In a momentary lapse, Adajar left his arm exposed with a surprised Kim immediately seized for an armbar that forced the Filipino to tap out at the 4:37 mark of the round.

Han, a 10-year pro, picked up his seventh first-round finish and first win by submission.

The Road to UFC pits some of Asia’s up-and-coming fighters from five different weight classes. The winners of each class will be offered a UFC contract.

UFC 275, the first numbered UFC event in Asia will be shown this Sunday, June 12 on the Premier Sports Channel over Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
After being down by as much as 20 points in the first half, the FiberXers clamped down on Magnolia in the extra period to...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Forced to a scoreless stalemate by Yemen in the first game, the Philippines sets out for no less than a victory against host...
Sports
fbtw
SMB nails second win, drubs NLEX

SMB nails second win, drubs NLEX

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer showcased its deep arsenal as it stamped its class on NLEX, 100-92, to seize the solo lead in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons, Blue Eagles clash in KO playoff &nbsp;

Lady Falcons, Blue Eagles clash in KO playoff  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Adamson and Ateneo collide in a sudden death today with the winner booking a ticket to the stepladder Final Four of the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
In front of a hostile crowd, Golden State used a 17-3 run to end the game and tied the series at two games apiece.
Sports
fbtw
How the anticipated showdown between BTK and Sibol came to be

How the anticipated showdown between BTK and Sibol came to be

By Michelle Lojo | 52 minutes ago
The highly anticipated show match did not disappoint as both teams turned the match-up into a series with BTK eventually winning...
Sports
fbtw
Cariaso lauds Converge youngster Ilagan for staying locked in for endgame vs Magnolia

Cariaso lauds Converge youngster Ilagan for staying locked in for endgame vs Magnolia

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As a young team, Cariaso said that Ilagan was able to respond to what he expects from each and every one of his players.
Sports
fbtw
Eala ends Madrid tiff as quarterfinalist, 60K tourney next

Eala ends Madrid tiff as quarterfinalist, 60K tourney next

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After upending fourth-seeded Xiaodi You in the Round of 16, Eala lost to doubles partner Alice Robbe in the quarterfinal on...
Sports
fbtw
No China but FIBA U16 stays tough &nbsp;

No China but FIBA U16 stays tough  

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Only the top four finishers of 13 teams in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha starting tomorrow will represent the continent in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with