Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

SINGAPORE — It was a promising start.

Former URCC welterweight champion John Adajar gave the best he got against Korean counterpart Han Seul-kim in the Road to the UFC held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday.

At the sound of the opening bell, both fighters came out slugging and throwing kicks against one another with Adajar taking the fight to the Korean.

Although he ate some punches, the 30-year old San Pablo, Laguna native gave as good as he got.

Being the only Filipino left in the tournament following the elimination of Wallen del Rosario the previous day (via unanimous decision), it was up to Adajar to carry the cudgels for the Philippines.

However, mid-way through the first round, Adajar was dropped by Han who quickly raced in to finish the job. Adajar covered his head to protect himself from a rain of strikes. Unable to finish the Filipino, Han sought to submit him but Adajar was able to reverse the move by moving on top of the Korean.

Adajar was able to land some strikes and an elbow, but as the fight clock began ticking away to signal the end of the first round, Han was likewise able to slip out of the full mount. In a momentary lapse, Adajar left his arm exposed with a surprised Kim immediately seized for an armbar that forced the Filipino to tap out at the 4:37 mark of the round.

Han, a 10-year pro, picked up his seventh first-round finish and first win by submission.

The Road to UFC pits some of Asia’s up-and-coming fighters from five different weight classes. The winners of each class will be offered a UFC contract.

UFC 275, the first numbered UFC event in Asia will be shown this Sunday, June 12 on the Premier Sports Channel over Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.