^

Sports

Eala ends Madrid tiff as quarterfinalist, 60K tourney next

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 9:54am
Eala ends Madrid tiff as quarterfinalist, 60K tourney next
Alex Eala
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala finished her stint in the W25 Madrid tournament as quarterfinalists in both the singles and doubles competition.

After upending fourth-seeded Xiaodi You in the Round of 16, Eala lost to doubles partner Alice Robbe in the quarterfinal on Friday, 6(3)-7, 3-6.

Eala lost some momentum after giving up the opening set in a nip-and-tuck affair.

The 17-year-old saved a set point to force the tiebreak, 6-all.

She also had things knotted up at 3-3 in the tiebreak. But lost steam as Robbe, seeded 8th in the tournament, scored four points in a row to take the 1-0 set lead.

The close loss seemed to irk Eala as she gave up five straight games in Set 2 to be on the verge of the sweep at Robbe's hands, 0-5.

But she would string together three games in a row of her own to cut the deficit, 3-5.

Robbe would not let the match get away from her, though, as she broke Eala's serve in Game 9 to take the victory and move on to the semifinal.

In women's doubles, Eala and Robbe ended their stint last Wednesday, losing to Zoe Hives and Katherine Sebov, 0-6, 4-6.

Next for Eala, who won three bronzes in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May, is the W60 tournament also in Madrid.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
After being down by as much as 20 points in the first half, the FiberXers clamped down on Magnolia in the extra period to...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

Azkals unleash Holtmann in vital tiff vs host team

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Forced to a scoreless stalemate by Yemen in the first game, the Philippines sets out for no less than a victory against host...
Sports
fbtw
SMB nails second win, drubs NLEX

SMB nails second win, drubs NLEX

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer showcased its deep arsenal as it stamped its class on NLEX, 100-92, to seize the solo lead in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons, Blue Eagles clash in KO playoff &nbsp;

Lady Falcons, Blue Eagles clash in KO playoff  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Adamson and Ateneo collide in a sudden death today with the winner booking a ticket to the stepladder Final Four of the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

Curry drops 43 as Warriors even NBA Finals series in Boston

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
In front of a hostile crowd, Golden State used a 17-3 run to end the game and tied the series at two games apiece.
Sports
fbtw
How the anticipated showdown between BTK and Sibol came to be

How the anticipated showdown between BTK and Sibol came to be

By Michelle Lojo | 52 minutes ago
The highly anticipated show match did not disappoint as both teams turned the match-up into a series with BTK eventually winning...
Sports
fbtw
Cariaso lauds Converge youngster Ilagan for staying locked in for endgame vs Magnolia

Cariaso lauds Converge youngster Ilagan for staying locked in for endgame vs Magnolia

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As a young team, Cariaso said that Ilagan was able to respond to what he expects from each and every one of his players.
Sports
fbtw
Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

Adajar submitted by Korean foe, crashes out of Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Former URCC welterweight champion John Adajar gave the best he got against Korean counterpart Han Seul-kim in the Road to...
Sports
fbtw
No China but FIBA U16 stays tough &nbsp;

No China but FIBA U16 stays tough  

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Only the top four finishers of 13 teams in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha starting tomorrow will represent the continent in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with