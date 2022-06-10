^

Sports

Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 8:56pm
Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win
RK Ilagan
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Converge FiberXers notched their first win as a PBA franchise -- an 89-82 come-from-behind overtime victory against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday.

After being down by as much as 20 points in the first half, the FiberXers clamped down on Magnolia in the extra period to render the latter scoreless.

RK Ilagan punctuated Converge's comeback in regulation when he made the clutch triple with three ticks left in the fourth frame to tie things up at 82-all.

Jio Jalalon then missed on a potential game-winner to extend the match.

In OT, Ilagan once again provided the haymaker as he hit a 3-pointer to break the stalemate, 85-82.

Rookie Justin Arana also had his moment, coonverting on a turn-around jumper to extend Converge's lead to seven with 1:47 left in the game.

And that was all she wrote as neither team was able to score in the remaining moments of the game, with the FiberXers holding on for the stunner against the Chicken Timplados, who were runners-up in the previous edition of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Jeron Teng led all scorers for Converge with 19 points while Ilagan and Maverick Ahanmisi added 14 markers each.

Arana added nine points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the FiberXers.

Ian Sangalang paced Magnolia in the loss with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Earlier, the San Miguel Beermen raced to a 2-0 start after a 100-92 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors.

The Beermen turned things around in the second half after trailing by 12 in the second period.

Five SMB players finished in twin-digit scoring led by CJ Perez with 19 points.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario rebounded from a bogey-bogey start with four birdies in the next 15 holes as she saved a 69 despite wobbly...
Sports
fbtw
Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko-Santos, Filipino fight make UFC 275 a must-watch

Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko-Santos, Filipino fight make UFC 275 a must-watch

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
UFC 275 is just three days away and the excitement is building for the first numbered event of the world’s biggest and...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors' Green plays career-worst NBA Finals game amid Boston crowd jeers

Warriors' Green plays career-worst NBA Finals game amid Boston crowd jeers

By Alder Almo | 11 hours ago
They reveled in Green’s misery in Game 3 as their beloved Boston Celtics foiled the Golden State Warriors despite Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Naturalized player an option for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

Naturalized player an option for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After the debacle in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where Gilas lost at the hands of an Indonesian team with its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea-bound Belangel says Ateneo will be fine without him

Korea-bound Belangel says Ateneo will be fine without him

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Forgoing his last two years of eligibility for the Katipunan-based squad, Belangel isn't too worried about how his alma mater...
Sports
fbtw
Match made in heaven: Comic-lover Jappy Agoncillo best fit to design new Donovan Mitchell shoe

Match made in heaven: Comic-lover Jappy Agoncillo best fit to design new Donovan Mitchell shoe

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Like Agoncillo himself, Mitchell is a big fan of comic books and superheroes. The latter's first projects with adidas was...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Ahead of his outreach program where he seeks to help victims of Typhoon Agaton in Leyte later this month, Bynum said he was...
Sports
fbtw
'That's my guy': Nelly halftime performance a highlight of Celtics' Game 3 win

'That's my guy': Nelly halftime performance a highlight of Celtics' Game 3 win

By Alder Almo | 11 hours ago
Packed to the rafters, the atmosphere inside the legendary Boston Garden, now called TD Garden, was so hot as their Celtics...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 11 hours ago
The team, which had an impressive run during the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS), swept most of their matches, only losing games...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with