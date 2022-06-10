Converge storms back, stuns Magnolia in OT for maiden PBA win

MANILA, Philippines — The Converge FiberXers notched their first win as a PBA franchise -- an 89-82 come-from-behind overtime victory against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday.

After being down by as much as 20 points in the first half, the FiberXers clamped down on Magnolia in the extra period to render the latter scoreless.

RK Ilagan punctuated Converge's comeback in regulation when he made the clutch triple with three ticks left in the fourth frame to tie things up at 82-all.

Jio Jalalon then missed on a potential game-winner to extend the match.

In OT, Ilagan once again provided the haymaker as he hit a 3-pointer to break the stalemate, 85-82.

Rookie Justin Arana also had his moment, coonverting on a turn-around jumper to extend Converge's lead to seven with 1:47 left in the game.

And that was all she wrote as neither team was able to score in the remaining moments of the game, with the FiberXers holding on for the stunner against the Chicken Timplados, who were runners-up in the previous edition of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Jeron Teng led all scorers for Converge with 19 points while Ilagan and Maverick Ahanmisi added 14 markers each.

Arana added nine points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the FiberXers.

Ian Sangalang paced Magnolia in the loss with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Earlier, the San Miguel Beermen raced to a 2-0 start after a 100-92 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors.

The Beermen turned things around in the second half after trailing by 12 in the second period.

Five SMB players finished in twin-digit scoring led by CJ Perez with 19 points.