Korea-bound Belangel says Ateneo will be fine without him

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 8:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — As he prepares to leave to play pro basketball in Korea, SJ Belangel has no qualms that the Ateneo Blue Eagles men's basketball team will be alright despite losing his services.

Forgoing his last two years of eligibility for the Katipunan-based squad, Belangel isn't too worried about how his alma mater will fare in the UAAP.

This especially since the mastermind of their years of dominance in the league, Tab Baldwin, remains at the coaching helm.

"They're in good hands. Coach Tab is there. Coach Tab is talaga, one of the best coaches for me na naka-coach sakin and naging player ako," Belangel said.

Belangel, a two-time UAAP champion, is heading abroad to be the first-ever Filipino to suit up in the Korean Basketball League.

Though he is set to trade his Blue Eagles uniform for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus fits, the Gilas cadet remains one with his Ateneo teammates in looking forward to the future.

"At the same time, marami paring kailangan magawa especially right now we're coming off the loss against UP, we're pretty sure we're motivated to bounce back," said Belangel.

"Even though I'm not there, but once an Eagle, always a Blue Eagle," he added.

