Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

Clariss Guce hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club on August 07, 2020 in Sylvania, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Clariss Guce put in a solid five-under 66 to get into the early mix in the Carolina Golf Classic paced by American Gabriella Then, who sizzled with a 62 to wrest a three-stroke lead at the Kinston Country Club in North Carolina Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pauline del Rosario rebounded from a bogey-bogey start with four birdies in the next 15 holes as she saved a 69 despite wobbly putting but ICTSI teammate Abby Arevalo settled for a three-birdie, three-bogey round for an even par 71 and fell below the projected cutoff line in the 72-hole event serving as the ninth leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

Then dominated play in ideal conditions, gunning down eight birdies against a lone bogey. She laced her nine-under card with a "lucky" eagle on the par-4 No. 12 as she opened a three-stroke lead over Panama’s Laura Restrepo and four others in the $200,000 championship.

"I hit my tee shot to the right and behind a tree. I had a clear shot to the green and I hit it. I couldn't really see it so I was ducking. It landed and you could hear the ball hit the pin super hard," said Then, whose feat came after she birdied the previous two holes then closed out with two more birdies to spike a scorching backside 29.

Guce, a two-time leg winner on the LPGA Tour’s farm league, bucked shaky driving and putting with superb iron play, missing just two greens for a pair of 33s. She missed five fairways on a 260-yard driving clip and finished with 30 putts.

She shared seventh place with five others, four strokes off the pace.

Del Rosario, out to improve on her joint 15th place effort in the IOA Classic last month, appeared headed for another tough campaign after failing to get up-and-down in the first two holes. But she birdied the par-5 No. 3 then snapped a run of pars with birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 15, barely missing another makeable putt on the closing par-5 hole.

She tied for 34th and rued a number of flubbed putts that stymied her charge. She missed just three fairways and hit all but two greens but wound up with 32 putts.

Arevalo, meanwhile, has a lot of catching up to do to make the top 60 plus ties cut after blowing a two-under card with two bogeys in the last five holes at the front to slip to a share of 61st.

Starting out at the back, she birdied Nos. 12 and 17 to negate a mishap on the 13th then birdied the second hole to join del Rosario’s group. But she missed the par-3 No. 5 and ended up with a bogey then dropped another stroke on the par-5 No. 7.

Arevalo hit 11 fairways but went out of regulation six times while ending up with 30 putts.