Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

Camryn Bynum #43 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with fans after beating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American National Football League (NFL) player Camryn Bynum does not just want his reconnection with his Philippine heritage to remain a one-way street: He also wants to bring a part of his own identity, his role as an American Football player, to the country.

Ahead of his outreach program where he seeks to help victims of Typhoon Agaton in Leyte later this month, Bynum said he is also open to holding football clinics with Filipinos in the near future.

"I just talked to one of my coaches last night, talking about doing football camps out there in the Philippines next offseason," said Bynum in a press conference organized by Fil-Am Nation Select on Thursday.

"It's a lot more to plan just because I have to get a lot more people, obviously, from America over there to be able to teach football and bring the sport over there [but] that for sure will be in the works," he added.

Bynum, who plays safety for the Minnesota Vikings, is born to a Filipino mother while his great grandmother also traces her roots to Leyte.

Aware of how the Philippines goes gaga for basketball, Bynum believes they can also relate to American Football in the same way.

"I know that basketball is huge over there and football is one of the biggest sports out here in America but it's not really worldwide so eventually, I for sure bring this sport over there just one because I love the sport, and two, I think it's not as world wide as I think it should be," said Bynum.

"I think a lot of people would enjoy football if they were exposed to it at a young age like I was and blessed enough to be able to do it," he added.

Bynum is headed to the Philippines next week to do the outreach with local church New Life to extend his help to the victims of Agaton.

He personally donated $10,000 out of his own pocket to fund the activities. He also set up PayPal and GoFundMe accounts to compound the efforts.