RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 10:24am
RRQ Philippines Wild Rift team
Facebook / Eric "Exosen" Gubatan

MANILA, Philippines — Local champions Rex Regum Qeon Philippines (RRQ PH) has shown that the Philippines is one of the strongest teams in the region when it comes to Wild Rift. But their most difficult test is fast approaching as the play-ins for the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship (Icons) is set to begin next week, June 14, with them as the sole Filipino team.

The team, which had an impressive run during the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS), swept most of their matches, only losing games to Taiwan's Flash Wolves, who eventually eliminated them from the tournament as they settled for a bronze medal.

Though Flash Wolves could be considered their biggest rival in the region, RRQ PH hopes to face them once more in Icons.

"Flash Wolves is really smart when it comes to decision-making but we will bounce back when we face them on Icons," RRQ PH told Philstar.com in an email interview.

Though the team has been praised for their performance in the local and regional leg of the WCS, RRQ PH still wants to prove themselves.

Despite being considered one of the best junglers in the region, Charles "Chazz" Roman Esguerra only aspires for the title of champion.

"I'm currently being called as the best jungler in the region but I don't really believe in that as long as we are not WCS Champion," said Esguerra, who said he appreciates the mindset of his team to never give up to achieve their goals.

Dragon laner Marc "Marky" Ilagan added that one of the biggest strengths of RRQ PH is how passionate they are for Wild Rift.

For his part, Mark "Maze" Galang attributes their success to team work. Being an analytical player himself, he shared how they team learned from each other during practice and that he enjoys the chance to teach his teammates.

"I understand the game better than most players and I play my team rather than myself," said Galang.

Captain Eric "Exosen" Allen Gubatan, a former pro-League of Legends player, sees their competitive nature as one of their strongest traits. With Icons just around the corner, he believes their preparation of playing non-stop scrims will help them be both mechanically and mentally ready for their upcoming matches.

"Whenever we lose I always try to improve myself because I don’t like losing and I think that’s where our passion, and competitiveness are re-energized."

RRQ Philippines is set to begin their Icons campaign next week, June 14, during the global play-ins. They are seeded in Group B with Japan's Unsold Stuff Gaming, China's JD Gaming, and Mexico's STMN Esports. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Group Stages.

