^

Sports

Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko-Santos, Filipino fight make UFC 275 a must-watch

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 3:49pm
Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko-Santos, Filipino fight make UFC 275 a must-watch
Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (L) and challenger Jiri Prochazka
UFC

SINGAPORE — UFC 275 is just three days away and the excitement is building for the first numbered event of the world’s biggest and combat sports organization in Asia.

Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira said that he was enjoying being the champion, one of two over 40-years old fighters to win a title belt in their career with the other being former heavyweight Randy Couture.

Teixeira (33-7-0) took the title belt from Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz right before his birthday in October of 2021 and will be fighting Polish challenger, Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) in the main event of UFC 275.

"My motivation hasn’t changed," Teixeira told Philstar.com. "I am just as hungry to achieve more. And I will make good in my first title defense."

Media were informed that Blachowicz will be ringside to take in the proceedings.

The other key title match pits women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3-0) versus Brazilian challenger Thalia Santos (19-1-0)

Said Santos, "In most of my fights in the UFC, I am the underdog. It’s nice motivation but I will fight the same way."

"We took time to study Val. She is as close to a perfect fighter but there is nobody perfect. I built a strategy around her flaws."

Shevchenko, who is tied for the most title defenses in UFC flyweight history with eight and has a 56.6% accuracy rate in her striking, seemed to take umbrage about Santos’ "observations".

"Eight women have tried but they all failed" was all she had to say.

She will not have it easy against the Brazilian who is on a four-fight win streak of her own.

Another key match pits former strawweight champion Zhang Weili against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a highly anticipated rematch of their first encounter in 2020 that was awarded Fight of the Year.

Zhang promised to defeat Jedrzejczyk once more.

"I will knock her out," she succinctly predicted the outcome.

Korea's Seung-Woo "Sting" Choi brings his powerful striking into the Octagon when he faces well-rounded Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao at featherweight.

Hong Kong's first female athlete in UFC, UFC Academy graduate and Filipino-Chinese fighter Ramona Pascual returns to the Octagon to meet Joselyn Edwards at bantamweight.

Pascual opens UFC 275 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

UFC 275 will be shown live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on TapGo.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors' Green plays career-worst NBA Finals game amid Boston crowd jeers

Warriors' Green plays career-worst NBA Finals game amid Boston crowd jeers

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
They reveled in Green’s misery in Game 3 as their beloved Boston Celtics foiled the Golden State Warriors despite Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario rebounded from a bogey-bogey start with four birdies in the next 15 holes as she saved a 69 despite wobbly...
Sports
fbtw
'It's just one game': Blackwater not keen on celebrating stunner vs TNT

'It's just one game': Blackwater not keen on celebrating stunner vs TNT

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Beating a Mikey Williams-less TNT side 85-78 at the Ynares Center-Antipolo, the Bossing now have won two games in a row since...
Sports
fbtw
Naturalized player an option for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

Naturalized player an option for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After the debacle in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where Gilas lost at the hands of an Indonesian team with its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ahead of his outreach program where he seeks to help victims of Typhoon Agaton in Leyte later this month, Bynum said he was...
Sports
fbtw
'That's my guy': Nelly halftime performance a highlight of Celtics' Game 3 win

'That's my guy': Nelly halftime performance a highlight of Celtics' Game 3 win

By Alder Almo | 7 hours ago
Packed to the rafters, the atmosphere inside the legendary Boston Garden, now called TD Garden, was so hot as their Celtics...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The team, which had an impressive run during the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS), swept most of their matches, only losing games...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics fed off fans' energy in crucial Game 3 win in Boston, says Smart

Celtics fed off fans' energy in crucial Game 3 win in Boston, says Smart

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
With the series lead on the line, Boston were able to lean on their sixth man on the stands which brought a tremendous atmosphere...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario falls from Road to UFC, Adajar tests mettle next

Del Rosario falls from Road to UFC, Adajar tests mettle next

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Del Rosario was badly outpointed in all three rounds as Lun, the former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant, often...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with