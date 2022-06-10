'It's just one game': Blackwater not keen on celebrating stunner vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing opened their campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup on a high note with a rare win in their first game against no less than the defending champions TNT Tropang Giga on Thursday.

Beating a Mikey Williams-less TNT side 85-78 at the Ynares Center-Antipolo, the Bossing now have won two games in a row since ending the PBA Governor's Cup last season with a 101-100 escape act over the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots back in March.

Related Stories Inspired Bossing pull rug from under Tropang Giga

Still, the Bossing are not getting ahead of themselves as the conference has only begun.

"It's a good win against a very good team. Pero it's just one game," said JVee Casio after the game.

"So, we still have more to go and that's our focus," he added.

Casio eked out a vintage performance with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal to tow the Bossing to victory.

Like Casio, though, coach Ariel Vanguardia isn't resting on his laurels.

Especially since next on the Bossing's schedule are the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel -- who are the defending PBA Governor's Cup champions.

"We have another champion team on Sunday so walang pahinga. This is the PBA so it's the best of the best," he said.

Still, the Bossing will hope to bring the momentum from this win when they face the Gin Kings this weekend for another victory over a good team.