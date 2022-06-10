Del Rosario falls from Road to UFC, Adajar tests mettle next

Qiu Lun of China punches Wallen Del Rosario of Philippines in their flyweight bout during the Road to UFC event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Singapore.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Wallen del Rosario lost to Chinese flyweight Qui Lun via unanimous decision in the Road to the UFC held last Thursday, June 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Del Rosario was badly outpointed in all three rounds as Lun, the former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant, often landed strikes and kicks with impunity.

The Filipino was able to land a few shots here and there and even had two takedown attempts. However, he was unable to inflict any serious damage.

Judges Ben Cartlidge, Evan Field, and Garth Harriman each scored the round 30-27 for Lun for a unanimous decision win.

The Chinese fighter advances to the semi-final round of the series that will be announced at a later date.

The winner of each of the five weight classes of the Road to the UFC will receive a contract to the world’s premier combat sports organization.

With the elimination of del Rosario, only welterweight John Adajar, a former URCC champion, is left. The San Pablo, Laguna native will face Korean Han Seul Kim today, Friday, June 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“We will give it our best,” promised Adajar of his upcoming match.

In related news, UFC president Dana White announced that the Road to the UFC will be an annual event for promising Asian fighters.