Flawless NU bulldozes way to UAAP volleyball finals

The Lady Bulldogs replicated the feat of the Ateneo squad in Season 77.

MANILA, Philippines – National University bullied its way straight to the finals, completing a 14-0 sweep of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament elimination round with a 25-22, 29-27, 25-17 win over University of Santo Tomas Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Princess Robles (13), Mhicaela Belen (12), Alyssa Solomon (12) and Sheena Toring (11) unleashed a scattered attack as the Lady Bulldogs replicated the feat of the then Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo squad in Season 77.

Camilla Lamina quarterbacked their fine offense with 30 sets while Jennifer Nierva provided 15 receptions and 13 digs for the Lady Bulldogs, who turned the traditional Final Four setting into a harder stepladder format.

La Salle (10-4) despite a loss against Adamson earlier secured the next place in the stepladder as the No. 2 seed plus a twice-to-beat bonus against the winner between No. 3 Santo Tomas and either Adamson or Ateneo at the fourth spot.

“Sobrang saya. Thankful na rin kasi player pa ako noong huli kong ma-feel ‘yung maka-sweep. Ngayon, coach naman ako,” beamed mentor Karl Dimaculangan, coincidentally the MVP setter of the Santo Tomas squad that swept Season 71 in 2009.

“Pero hindi ganun kadali. Mahirap lalo na ‘yung challenge ng UST. Trinabaho namin every point. Ganoon pa rin tulad ng lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila, hindi pa rin tapos ‘yung trabaho namin,” he added.

Holder of 13 dominant wins coming into the Tigresses’ lair, the Lady Bulldogs encountered a heavy resistance especially in the second frame before resharpening their claws for the gritty win.

NU trailed by 16-20 in the tailend of the second frame but flaunted immense pedigree in the back-and-forth set highlighted by Toring’s kill that eventually paved the way for the clincher in the third.

Earlier, Trisha Genesis sizzled for 20 points as Adamson stunned La Salle with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 win to secure at least a playoff for the last Final Four seat with an 8-6 card.

Adamson would need a loss by Ateneo (7-6) in a duel last night against eliminated University of the Philippines (5-8) to advance. Otherwise, Adamson and Ateneo via tie at 8-6 would figure in a knockout match for the last and fourth spot.

Meanwhile, University of the East (1-13) eluded a winless season by beating Far Eastern U (1-13) with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 behind the 21 points apiece of Janeca Lana and Dara Nieva.