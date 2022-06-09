Warriorsâ€™ Curry optimistic despite 2-1 Celtics lead

Warriors’ Curry optimistic despite 2-1 Celtics lead

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Curry isn't sweating just yet as he believes the Golden State Warriors have what it takes to recover even as the Boston Celtics claimed a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Having been forced to play catch-up after a good start by the Celtics, Curry remains confident that they can bounce back after the loss to tie the series again — just like they did in Game Two.

"The situation is what it is. We're on the road. Must-win game, Game Four. We had a must-win game after a tough one in Game One. And we got Game Two," Curry said after the 100-116 loss to Boston the the TD Garden.

"The flow, obviously, we still feel like we can win the series. Got to come out with the right intensity and focus in Game Four," he added.

Also adding to Curry's trust in the Warriors' resilience is the fact that they had been here before, back in the 2015 NBA Finals against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Klay Thompson had previously pointed out that they were also behind 1-2 against the Cavs that year, but they were able to come back and end a decades-long title drought for the franchise.

Curry sounded off on his teammate's sentiments and agreed that it will be a factor to boost them moving forward.

"To Klay's point, it does help knowing that we've been through a little of everything the last eight years and can draw through that experience of when you need to stay in the series," he said.

Curry will hopefully be back 100% for the Warriors in time for Game Four on Friday (Saturday in Manila) after suffering an apparent foot sprain earlier.