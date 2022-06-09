^

Dizon clinches US Girls' Junior berth

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 1:21pm
MANILA, Philippines – Samantha Dizon survived a late stumble to salvage a one-under 71 and a spot in the US Girls’ Junior Championship slated next month in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Singapore-based Filipina campaigner snapped a two-birdie, two-bogey frontside card at the Itasca Country Club course in Illinois with three birdies in the first four holes at the back. She thus netted a share of the lead with Bridget Ma in the 18-hole qualifier for one of the USGA (United States Golf Association) premier junior championships slated July 18-24 at The Club at Olde Stone.

But the ICTSI-backed bet lost her momentum, dropping a stroke on No. 14 then failing to get up-and-down on the par-4 17th to settle for a 71.

It, however, proved enough to earn her a slot in the event proper with Ma taking the top honors with a 69 and local bet Grace Schrock and Olivia Duan of California matching Dizon’s output.

Dizon, who has racked a number of victories in the Singapore junior circuit, will next see action in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Vaughn Taylor Championship qualifier on June 12 at the Mount Vintage Golf Club in North Augusta, South Carolina.

