NLEX storms back to frustrate Dyip in PBA Philippine Cup debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 5:28pm
Kevin Alas
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors fought back from a 16-point deficit to repulse the Terrafirma Dyip, 105-102, in their opening game of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Banking on a 40-point third quarter output, NLEX flipped the script after Terrafirma looked poised to run away with the win.

Justin Chua gave the Road Warriors their first lead of the game early in the fourth frame with a successful and-one opportunity, 78-76.

With 5:18 ticks left in the game, NLEX was ahead by nine, 93-84.

But the Dyip did not roll over to take the loss easily as they came back to trail by just one, 102-103, after a technical free throw by Juami Tiongson with four ticks left.

They also forced a turnover on Chua to recover the ball with a chance to take the lead. But a turnover by Joshua Munzon botched things and put them at a disadvantage anew.

Forced to play the foul game, NLEX's Calvin Oftana drained two free throws, which forced Terrafirma to heave the Hail Mary triple as time expired.

The Road Warriors thus survived for a 1-0 start to the conference.

Kevin Alas led all scorers with 24 points off the bench for NLEX, while JR Quinahan had 18 points, six assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

Don Trollano and Chua added 15 and 13 markers, respectively.

