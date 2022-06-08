Naturalized player an option for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Having a naturalized player on board for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is in discussion for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

After the debacle in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where Gilas lost at the hands of an Indonesian team with its own naturalized players, SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said that it is one of the strategies of the national team moving forward.

"That's also on the table. That aspect of the preparation for the composition of the national team, having a naturalized player is on the table," Barrios said during the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

"Nasa radar yan ni Coach Chot [Reyes] eh, yang issue ng naturalized player," he added.

Ateneo Blue Eagle Ange Kouame is currently Gilas' naturalized player, but he was unable to play in Hanoi due to his UAAP commitments.

As for what kind of player Gilas was eyeing for the World Cup, Barrios was non-committal.

"Kung sino, anong klase, 7'5" ba ang height? O ano? Anong klaseng higante? O kahit na hindi ganun kalakihan pero nagkakamada ng 35, 40 puntos. ‘Di natin alam," he said.

"Basta't nandyan po, nasa radar po ni Coach Chot," he added.

Next up for Gilas is the third window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup in July.

Nenad Vucinic will be calling the shots for Gilas in place of Reyes for the World Cup qualifiers before the latter takes back the head coaching job in the next tourney.