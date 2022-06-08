Warriors' Thompson downplays shooting slump in NBA Finals

In this file photo taken on June 05, 2022 Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is keeping himself level-headed after two games of relatively poor shooting in the NBA Finals.

Currently 10-of-33 in the series against the Boston Celtics, the three-time NBA champion said it's nothing new to him.

"I probably seemed a little rushed. I wasn't underneath my shot. This is nothing I'm immune to," Thompson said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

"I've been through shooting slumps before. The best part is, it's how you respond," he added.

In Game Two, it was Jordan Poole who played supporting role to Thompson's "splash brother" Curry as Thompson struggled to find his mark from beyond the arc.

Still, Thompson doesn't plan on changing too much just to find his mark and says the game will come to him.

"Come Game Three, I'll probably not do much differently rather than just play with great pace and pump great shots. When I tend to do that, I tend to have a big night," said Thompson.

Most importantly for the All-Star guard, the Warriors are an even 1-1 with the Celtics even without his shots falling.

So for Thompson, as long as they come away with the 2-1 series lead on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), he's not sweating his cold streak.

"Most importantly, [it] feels good going 4-for-19 and winning by 20. I'd rather do that than 13-for-19 and lose by 10. Been there, and that's never fun," he added.

The series shifts to the TD Garden in Boston for Game Three, where Golden State will look to steal one on the road just like the Celtics did in the series opener at the Chase Center.