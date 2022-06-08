MPBL Nueva Ecija thrashes Makati by 41 points; GenSan, Caloocan win

MANILA, Philippines – Powerhouse Nueva Ecija continued its rampage with an 84-43 demolition of Makati on Tuesday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 4th Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

It was the third straight lopsided win in as many starts for the star-studded Rice Vanguards, who are projected to contend for the crown in the 22-team tournament.

Bryon Villarias drilled in 5 of 10 triple attempts and 2 of 3 medium-range shots to tally a game-high 19 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists for Nueva Ecija. He was supported by Michael Juico with 15 points and three rebounds, and Hesed Gabo with 10 points and four assists.

So overpowering were the Rice Vanguards they buried the MNL Kingpins by as many as 41 points, 82-41, late in the fourth quarter.

With victory certain after the third quarter, 65-35, Coach Jerson Gabiltes had the luxury of fielding all but one of the 15 players listed in the Nueva Ecija roster.

Michael Mabulac came through with nine points and seven rebounds while Will McAloney contributed 4 points and 10 rebounds for the Rice Vanguards, who ruled the boards, 58-45,

Counting its 98-68 drubbing of Mindoro and 95-83 trouncing of GenSan, Nueva Ecija has posted an average winning margin of 27.7 points thus far.

Other games saw GenSan break a three-game slide with an 80-67 drubbing of Rizal and Caloocan repulse debuting Laguna, 82-76.

The GenSan Warriors zoomed ahead, 51-28, and went on to hand the Rizal Golden Coolers a second straight defeat.

The Caloocan Excellence posted a 22-point spread at 64-42 only to turn complacent and allow Laguna Krah Asia to threaten at 74-78 with 2:07 to go.

Damian Lasco presided over Caloocan's offense with 20 points and six rebounds, followed by Pao Javillonar with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Laguna got 15 points from Paolo Pontejos, 13 from Virgilio Serios, 12 from Jopet Soriano and 10 from Darius Estrella.

On the other hand, GenSan drew 21 rebounds and 15 points from Dhon Reverente, 14 points from Nikko Panganiban, and 10 points and 10 assists from Mark Cruz.

Jolo Mendoza scored 16 points, Alvin Capobres added 15 and Brandrey Bienes chipped in 14 for Rizal.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Saturday with another triple-bill pitting Imus against Manila at 5 p.m., Pampanga against Rizal at 7 p.m. and Marikina against Batangas at 9 p.m.