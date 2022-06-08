^

Sports

MPBL Nueva Ecija thrashes Makati by 41 points; GenSan, Caloocan win

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 1:44pm
MPBL Nueva Ecija thrashes Makati by 41 points; GenSan, Caloocan win

MANILA, Philippines – Powerhouse Nueva Ecija continued its rampage with an 84-43 demolition of Makati on Tuesday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 4th Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

It was the third straight lopsided win in as many starts for the star-studded Rice Vanguards, who are projected to contend for the crown in the 22-team tournament.

Bryon Villarias drilled in 5 of 10 triple attempts and 2 of 3 medium-range shots to tally a game-high 19 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists for Nueva Ecija. He was supported by Michael Juico with 15 points and three rebounds, and Hesed Gabo with 10 points and four assists.

So overpowering were the Rice Vanguards they buried the MNL Kingpins by as many as 41 points, 82-41, late in the fourth quarter.

With victory certain after the third quarter, 65-35, Coach Jerson Gabiltes had the luxury of fielding all but one of the 15 players listed in the Nueva Ecija roster.

Michael Mabulac came through with nine points and seven rebounds while Will McAloney contributed 4 points and 10 rebounds for the Rice Vanguards, who ruled the boards, 58-45,

Counting its 98-68 drubbing of Mindoro and 95-83 trouncing of GenSan, Nueva Ecija has posted an average winning margin of 27.7 points thus far.

Other games saw GenSan break a three-game slide with an 80-67 drubbing of Rizal and Caloocan repulse debuting Laguna, 82-76.

The GenSan Warriors zoomed ahead, 51-28, and went on to hand the Rizal Golden Coolers a second straight defeat.

The Caloocan Excellence posted a 22-point spread at 64-42 only to turn complacent and allow Laguna Krah Asia to threaten at 74-78 with 2:07 to go.

Damian Lasco presided over Caloocan's offense with 20 points and six rebounds, followed by Pao Javillonar with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Laguna got 15 points from Paolo Pontejos, 13 from Virgilio Serios, 12 from Jopet Soriano and 10 from Darius Estrella.

On the other hand, GenSan drew 21 rebounds and 15 points from Dhon Reverente, 14 points from Nikko Panganiban, and 10 points and 10 assists from Mark Cruz.

Jolo Mendoza scored 16 points, Alvin Capobres added 15 and Brandrey Bienes chipped in 14 for Rizal.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Saturday with another triple-bill pitting Imus against Manila at 5 p.m., Pampanga against Rizal at 7 p.m. and Marikina against Batangas at 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue too strong for Donaire

Inoue too strong for Donaire

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
There was no drama in Saitama.
Sports
fbtw
Inoue quickly destroys Donaire in 2nd round KO

Inoue quickly destroys Donaire in 2nd round KO

By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue wasted little time in disposing Nonito Donaire Jr., knocking out the Filipino-American fighter...
Sports
fbtw

Raiding the ranks

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
SJ Belangel would’ve played two more years for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament as a Master’s student but has chosen to renounce his varsity eligibility for the chance...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers

Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a Twitter post, the Lakers showed Martin, who is fresh from a US NCAA Championship run with Kansas, working out with the...
Sports
fbtw

SBP moving forward for ’23 World Cup

15 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is raring to move forward and face the bigger battles that lay ahead.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Azkals battle Yemen to scoreless draw in AFC Asian Cup qualifier

Azkals battle Yemen to scoreless draw in AFC Asian Cup qualifier

By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
Despite a more aggressive Azkals side that had control of possession for most of the 90-minute contest, neither team found...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors' Thompson downplays shooting slump in NBA Finals

Warriors' Thompson downplays shooting slump in NBA Finals

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Currently 10-of-33 in the series against the Boston Celtics, the three-time NBA champion said it's nothing new to him.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo banners Filipino gymnasts in Doha World Championship qualifier

Yulo banners Filipino gymnasts in Doha World Championship qualifier

1 hour ago
Unless disaster strikes, Carlos Yulo is expected to breeze through the qualification, being a two-time world champion in floor...
Sports
fbtw
Vachier-Lagrave puzzle puts Wesley So's title bid in peril

Vachier-Lagrave puzzle puts Wesley So's title bid in peril

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Somewhere down the road, Wesley So will have to find ways to solve the Maxime Vachier-Lagrave puzzle if the Philippine-born...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire says Inoue unleashed 'hardest punch I've ever been hit with'

Donaire says Inoue unleashed 'hardest punch I've ever been hit with'

2 hours ago
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by "the hardest punch I've ever been hit with" as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with