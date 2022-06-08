^

Cavite, Cagayan figure in crucial Wesley So Cup matches

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 11:54am
Cavite, Cagayan figure in crucial Wesley So Cup matches

MANILA, Philippines – The Cavite Spartans (6-3) and the Cagayan Kings (6-3) are in fifth and sixth spots, respectively, in the Northern Division of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup.

This Wednesday evening, both teams will see their positions and will be tested by top and skidding powers.

Between the two squads, Cavite goes through the eye of the needle. The Kings will battle division leader Pasig in the first game of the Wednesday double-header then mix it up with a resurgent San Juan Predators (6-3) in the second game. 

They will need to win both matches if they want to stay ahead of Cagayan and Isabela. 

The Kings, meanwhile, take on the skidding Manila Indios Bravos (3-6) then face Isabela (4-5) in the second game.

Over at the south, fifth placer Surigao (6-3) and sixth seed Toledo (5-4) will clash in the first match of the evening. 

Surigao will have their hands full against Camarines-Iriga (6-3), which has a loaded lineup. Toledo, on the other hand, faces winless Pagadian (0-9).

The matches of the Wesley So Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as on the respective team pages.

