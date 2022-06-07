Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers

MANILA, Philippines – Add Remy Martin to the list of possible draftees with Filipino heritage after he did a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

In a Twitter post, the Lakers showed Martin, who is fresh from a US NCAA Championship run with Kansas, working out with the team.

Working out for the #LakeShow today: Remy Martin



Remy Martin x @KUHoops pic.twitter.com/4rnX4iqLby — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 7, 2022

It can be recalled that Martin declared a couple of times for the NBA draft during his collegiate career before ultimately finishing his five years.

He first played for the Arizona State Sun Devils for four years before transferring to Kansas for his final year of eligibility.

During the NCAA Tournament with Kansas, Martin won Midwest Regional MVP en route to the championship.

The 23-year-old joins the likes of Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. and 7'3" Kai Sotto as prospects with links to the country in the upcoming draft.

Martin, like Sotto, has been under the radar in draft projections but recently boosted his stock following his championship conquest with the Jayhawks.

He previously expressed his desire to represent the Philippines in international competitions.