^

Sports

Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 2:20pm
Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers
Remy Martin
Twitter / Los Angeles Lakers

MANILA, Philippines – Add Remy Martin to the list of possible draftees with Filipino heritage after he did a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

In a Twitter post, the Lakers showed Martin, who is fresh from a US NCAA Championship run with Kansas, working out with the team.

It can be recalled that Martin declared a couple of times for the NBA draft during his collegiate career before ultimately finishing his five years.

He first played for the Arizona State Sun Devils for four years before transferring to Kansas for his final year of eligibility.

During the NCAA Tournament with Kansas, Martin won Midwest Regional MVP en route to the championship.

The 23-year-old joins the likes of Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. and 7'3" Kai Sotto as prospects with links to the country in the upcoming draft.

Martin, like Sotto, has been under the radar in draft projections but recently boosted his stock following his championship conquest with the Jayhawks.

He previously expressed his desire to represent the Philippines in international competitions.

BASKETBALL

NBA

REMY MARTIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is primed for another showdown with Japanese wrecking...
Sports
fbtw
Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
For Smith, however, Sotto could still be able to get his wares in NBA teams through the Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid for a strong US Women’s Open windup ended in shambles as she limped with a horrific 82...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics hope homecoming sparks NBA Finals boost

Celtics hope homecoming sparks NBA Finals boost

3 hours ago
Desperate to reduce turnovers and avoid third-quarter slumps, the Boston Celtics hope coming home will spark a revival in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Monument built for ex-FEU footballer killed in NPA bomb blast

Monument built for ex-FEU footballer killed in NPA bomb blast

By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
The 21-year-old is immortalized with the monument where he is seen kicking a football.
Sports
fbtw
So downs Norwegian foe to stay in Norway Chess title hunt

So downs Norwegian foe to stay in Norway Chess title hunt

By Joey Villar | 47 minutes ago
Wesley So sprang back to life with a scintillating victory over fast-rising Norwegian Aryan Tari in their Armageddon duel...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body 'reactivating' youth teams to develop future stars

Philippine volleyball body 'reactivating' youth teams to develop future stars

By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
Looking to "reorganize" the national team program for indoor and beach volleyball next month, PNVF chief Tats Suzara said...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games players expected to see action in Volleyball Nations League exhibitions

SEA Games players expected to see action in Volleyball Nations League exhibitions

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The women's team, set to play Thailand and Japan over the weekend, will be led by skipper Aby Marano, Jaja Santiago, Dawn...
Sports
fbtw
John Adajar compares Road to UFC to Super Bowl

John Adajar compares Road to UFC to Super Bowl

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Filipino will be facing Korean Han-seul Kim.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with