Monument built for ex-FEU footballer killed in NPA bomb blast

MANILA, Philippines — A monument has been erected at the Masbate City Sports Complex to honor former FEU footballer Kieth Absalon, a year after his untimely death.

Absalon died on June 6, 2021, along with his cousin Nolven after accidentally running over an explosive set up by the New People's Army in Masbate.

The 21-year-old is immortalized with the monument where he is seen kicking a football.

Absalon met much success in his football career where he was part of a dominant FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws team that won 10 straight championships in UAAP Juniors.

He was also named MVP in UAAP Season 78 and was also a member of the FEU seniors team in UAAP Season 82 before the pandemic stopped the tournament.

Since Absalon's death, there has been one arrest made in relation to the incident.